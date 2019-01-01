Some political predictions and other thoughts on the upcoming year.

Out with the old and in with the new ... 2018 has been, depending on your perspective, lousy, great, ho-hum, slow, fast-paced, optimistic, pessimistic — you get the point. It all depends on your perspective.

With that in mind, here is a look at some things to expect in 2019 in Stark County.

Will the mayor run again?

One question often asked during holiday parties and gatherings in the past month has been whether Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei will seek re-election.

Mayor Bernabei will, indeed, seek a second term as Canton’s mayor. He still is able to do the job, he has the energy to do it — in many cases working longer than some who report to him — and he is impactful.

Bernabei is about as astute a politician as you can find. He would be wise to run as a Democrat, rather than an independent, so as not to face a Democrat in November and be forced to spend more money than needed to retain his position.

If Bernabei does run as a Democrat, there is already an opponent. Vince Watts has filed to run as mayor in the May primary.

Martuccio running?

Former Canton Law Director Joe Martuccio has filed to run against William Sherer II, both Democrats, in the May primary for Canton City Council president. Sherer was appointed in December after the death of Allen Schulman. The prediction here is Martuccio will opt not to run against Sherer and Democrats will, instead, find another spot for the popular former law director.

Speaking of ...

Sherer will earn the respect of his council colleagues very soon, and those who don't know him well will stop underestimating him. He will prove to be instrumental in implementing the comprehensive plan.

Long-term outlook

By the end of 2019, Massillonians will have adjusted to the new normal in health care in the city. Some residents there who have their Band-Aids tied in twisty knots will be fine, and they actually will like Aultman’s new expanded facility.

And it also means people will be fine when the city announces plans to tear down the old Affinity Hospital because it needs too much updating to be brought up to speed as a hospital in 2019 and beyond.

Massillon mayoral candidates

Someone will run against Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, and that person will use the Affinity Hospital sale as a platform — and it will backfire. Catazaro-Perry actually did well by her city in receiving assets for next to nothing — other than the expense of keeping them operational — and they recouped the money in the deal with Aultman.

Catazato-Perry will be a difficult incumbent to beat.

Let's all get along

North Canton Law Director Tim Fox and Chuck Osborne, a North Canton citizen and frequent critic of the administration, will have another brouhaha before each turns over a new leaf and agrees to have tea together once a week.

Fore … Meijer

Developers will start moving earth on the property that once was Tam O’ Shanter Golf Course, and plans will be announced for a big-box retailer (Meijer?) to go in that spot.

Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village

Significant construction work will start on more of the planned buildings on the Hall of Fame campus. The hiring of Mike Crawford as Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village CEO at the end of 2018 was a significant step. Crawford, who worked for Disney and the Four Seasons hotel chain, brings a wealth of experience to this type of project.

What goes down must come up?

Three restaurants will close in the Belden Village area … and four more will open, keeping Stark County one of the most over-served restaurant areas in the country per capita.

You can do it!

A certain publisher at a certain newspaper in town will finish the Hall of Fame Marathon — eventually.

Football changes here

Either McKinley or Massillon will be looking for a new head coach after the 2019 season. Not because either Dan Reardon at McKinley or Nate Moore at Massillon did anything wrong or didn’t win enough games. It’ll just be time. Both coaches will be coaching in their fifth seasons.

Before Moore was hired, the previous 10 Massillon coaches stayed in Tigertown an average of five seasons. Since Thom McDaniels left after winning the 1997 state title, McKinley coaches have stayed an average of three seasons.

Here’s hoping this prediction doesn’t come true … but history isn’t on its side.

Steve Okey for law director?

The city of Alliance lost a public records case and was ordered by Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn Heath to pay more than $26,000 in a case that was, ahem, relatively elementary. Steve Okey was the lawyer representing the citizen. Okey, a former Alliance city councilman and onetime mayoral candidate, has pointed out some of the law department's shortcomings in the past. There are some urging Okey to run against Law Director Jennifer Arnold. He has not filed for the May primary ... yet.

Football championships

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hear pitches from tourism leaders in Stark County and Franklin County on hosting the high school football state championship games. The OHSAA will make a somewhat surprising decision to host the games in Canton in 2019 and 2020.

Canton Sign Co. expands

The Canton Sign Co. will have to expand because every downtown Canton business on Cleveland Avenue between Tuscarawas Street and Ninth Street NW will be required to have a neon signing hanging outside the establishment.

No country for big men



The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce its acts for the Concert for Legends over Hall of Fame weekend, and the genre will not be country.