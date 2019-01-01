This time, I'd really done it.

I've lost my glasses before, too many times to count and occasionally for hours at a time. They've also turned up in some strange places — the freezer, a closed toolbox — but rarely have they gone missing overnight.

No doubt about it, this portended a bad start to a new year. Squinting, and with a mounting headache.

ME: The ball is dropping! Look at it sparkle! Happy New Year, everyone!

FAMILY: It's 10:45. You're staring at a lamp.

ME: Do we have any more Aleve?

This is why I've sworn off New Year's resolutions. I suppose past resolutions might have held, had I chosen them more wisely to begin with. But I always swung for the fences and resolved to correct my most intractable habits.

You can call them "problems" in need of fixing if you'd like; my family certainly does. I have come to see them as deeply ingrained personality traits, part of the Essence of Tedness.

And, true enough, also a pain in the neck.

I accept that habits like this are infuriating to anyone dragged into the hunt for my glasses.

My shortsightedness is part of the problem. It leads to a constant back-and-forth, as I take the glasses off (What are these ingredients?) only to put them on again (Where is aisle 7?).

Retracing my steps is the obvious solution, as my wife reminds me every time. That might be effective if I weren't easily distracted and didn't forget my steps. Also worth pointing out: It's not easy to find your glasses when you don't have your glasses to look for them.

It was about 7 p.m. Sunday when I realized my glasses were MIA. I looked by myself for a while, then uttered the question my family dreads.

"Anyone seen my glasses?"

Earlier in the day, I'd taken my sister and daughter to IKEA. I knew my glasses weren't there because I'd fled to Cabela's and had a distinct memory of placing them on a shelf while reading the fine print on some fishing gizmo.

I was fairly sure I did not drive home without my glasses, so we made the rounds of the house. Not in the bedroom or basement. Not in the garage, freezer or toolbox.

An annoying habit I have, besides the obvious tendency to misplace personal items, is to jokingly accuse loved ones of taking my misplaced personal items. I did this Sunday night, going so far as texting my son in California, where he and the rest of the Pickerington North and Central high school bands had traveled to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

"Did you take my glasses to California?" I asked. "They've been stolen!"

He played along. This was easy to do since he was in California and not scouring our yard by flashlight. Which is where my wife ended up.

"They're not in the yard!" I assured her.

By 10 p.m., I was left alone in the search, which I conducted during commercial breaks in Hallmark Christmas movies. I'd looked everywhere more than once — even the yard — with no luck.

That night I dreamed of finding them on a table we don't own. I awoke to my wife's voice advising that I should call Cabela's.

Instead, I searched the house again. And eventually headed out into the rain, checking where I'd fiddled with the timer on some Christmas lights.

There sat the glasses, among the leaves in a bed of pachysandra.

"You have to stop doing that," my sister said.

This is the same sister who flew in from New York on Christmas because she'd made it all the way to the counter at LaGuardia Airport on Christmas Eve only to realize that her wallet was on her couch back in Tuckahoe. This is the same sister who, a month before that, arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thanksgiving only to realize her ticket was for a flight out of LaGuardia.

Just sayin'.

I advised my wife that the latest search was over.

"I can't believe you found them out there," she said.

This year, she really should resolve to be more honest with herself.

