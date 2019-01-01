Highlights of the recent meeting of Stark County commissioners:



KEY ACTION — Approved awarding contract to install the Stark County Sheriff's StarCom Dispatch Center to Feghali Brothers Construction and Engineering, which submitted the lowest bid of $117,900.



DISCUSSION — Project architect SOL Harris/Day Architecture recommended Feghali get the contract. The quoted price includes installing lighting controls and new carpet tile with base.



OTHER ACTION:



• Approved an agreement between Stark County Department of Job and Family Services and the Public Children Services Association of Ohio in which the association will reimburse the county with state grant funding not to exceed $96,819 for the cost of a staffer and part of the cost of a supervisor to oversee a program to help children whose parents have used illegal drugs.



• Approved an agreement for up to $15,000 between Stark County Department of Job and Family Services and Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio. Goodwill will provide parental skills training to parents who've lost custody of children or are in danger of losing custody.



• Approved payment of $1.76 million to Jeffrey Carr Construction for renovation of the county's Midtown building on Third Street SE in Canton.



• Set a hearing time and date of 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27 to hear objections filed by three property owners against the planned construction of the Moreland Allotment area sanitary sewer.



• Approved another two-year lease in the Stark County Office Building to U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Lakeville, for his district office. The lease will run Jan. 3 to Jan. 2, 2021, for $285.47 a month, the same rate as before. The office will get an additional parking space in the county's garage.



• Approved an agreement with all Stark school districts except Perry Local. The school districts have purchased radio units compatible with the county's new radio system, but under the agreement they will be leased to the county for 10 years so the school districts can get a credit on monthly subscription fees to the state's radio network, which the county's system will join. The state offered the credit for all county-owned radio units to compensate the county for funding upgrades to the new radio system.