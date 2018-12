Nearly 1,700 students were named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Local students selected for the Dean’s List are:



Nicholas Vitello of Hiram, who is studying communication



Kevin Splinter of Garrettsville, who is studying computer science



Those full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale are given the distinction of being placed on the university’s Dean’s list for their outstanding scholastic achievement.