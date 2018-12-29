100 Years Ago (1918)



Thomas Nichols was elected to represent the 14 organizations and 2,500 members of the Alliance-Sebring Central Labor Union as a delegate to the Labor Congress convention in Chicago on Jan. 14.



It was noted that Eddie Stewart, a former Alliance man, was the head of athletics at the University of Nebraska.



75 Years Ago (1943)



Pvt. Charles E. Rush was reported as being killed in action in Italy on Dec. 2, making him the first soldier from Hanoverton to give his life during the war.



Mr. and Mrs. Burt Johnson, residents of Wade Avenue, got official word on the cause of death for their son, Staff Sgt. Richard L. Johnson, who had been killed Nov. 25 "in action in a take-off crash on a combat mission at Pandaveswar, India."



John Frederick Parker, an Alliance High graduate, earned the commission of captain after four years of serving with the Quartermaster Corps at Camp Lee, Virginia.



Miss Betty Heverly, a resident of the 500 block of New Yok Avenue in Sebring, started her training in the Women’s Army Corps at Fort Des Moines, Iowa. Prior to joining the WACs, Heverly was employed at the Strong Manufacturing plant as a canteen tester.



50 Years Ago (1968)



A strong wind storm aided sled riders at Silver Park as winds topped out at 56 mph. It also caused some damage, including toppling a tree that was blown into the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Dolan in the 100 block of South Street. The home was owned by the next door neighbor J.P. Twark.



Ronald R. Umberger, 31, a resident of the 10000 block of Beeson Street NE, died from head and neck injuries sustained while working at Republic Steel in Warren. The former athletic standout at Marlboro High was reportedly operating a dust cleaning machine for Heckett Engineering, of Butler, Pennsylvania, a company that he had worked for for nine years as a heavy equipment operator.



25 Years Ago (1993)



U.S. Postal Service employee Gregory L. Kehres, of Diamond, was one of two in the state to receive Rural Carrier of the Year awards. Kehres worked out of the Deerfield post office.