Families still have a few days to check out these seasonal light displays before they go dark in the new year.

Christmas may be over, but it’s not too late to enjoy some seasonal light displays. It can be a fun way to wind down after the holidays with family.

Here’s a list of major Central Ohio displays, and a few other holiday notables, that continue into January:

Through Jan. 1

Fantasy of Lights, Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights, formerly the Alum Creek Fantasy of Lights, has been operating since 1999. The drive-through display offers numerous holiday scenes as well as a nearby Santa House with free hot chocolate and cookies. $20-$30 per car for standard passenger vehicles. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds, 3311 S. Old State Road, Delaware. 614-368-9961. butchbandosfantasyoflights.com

Through Jan. 2

Conservatory Aglow, Highlights of this annual holiday event include a 15-foot poinsettia tree, Paul Busse model train, trees of glass-blown ornaments and the 12th annual Gingerbread Competition. Numerous daytime and evening performances are scheduled in addition to children’s activities. This year’s show extends outdoors into the new Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden. Included with admission; some craft projects have fees. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, extending until 9 p.m. Dec. 1 through Jan. 2 (except Dec. 24). Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. 614-715-8000. fpconservatory.org

Through Jan. 2

FREE! Holiday Lights, John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons will be illuminated with more than 320,000 lights. Free hot chocolate and carousel rides, plus strolling carolers, will be featured on Fridays in December. Dusk to 11 p.m. daily. John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. (Downtown), Columbus. columbuscommons.org. While you’re in the neighborhood, check out the decorated window displays in the Lazarus Building at High and Town streets.

Through Jan. 2

FREE! Huntington Holiday Train, Columbus Metropolitan Library hosts the 27th installment of the Huntington Holiday Train. Main Library, 96 S. Grant Ave. (Downtown), Columbus. The train is on display during library hours. columbuslibrary.org

Through Jan. 2

“The Museum in Holiday Splendor,” The Kelton House Museum & Garden features 19th century Christmas decorations. Visitors also will learn how Santa Claus has changed through the years as they tour the home. Tickets are $3 to $6. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The house also will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 for the Discovery District Holiday Trolley Hop. Kelton House Museum & Garden, 586 E. Town St. (Downtown), Columbus. keltonhouse.com

Through Jan. 2

FREE! State Auto’s Christmas Corner, The Columbus-based insurance company has long featured a life-size nativity at its headquarters. A lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 with a Columbus Children’s Choir performance. Choirs will perform Friday and Saturday evenings until Christmas. 6-8 a.m. and 5-11:30 p.m. daily (until 12:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays), and 3 p.m. Dec. 24 to 8 a.m. Dec. 25. State Auto Insurance Companies, 518 E. Broad St. (Downtown), Columbus. stateauto.com/christmas

Through Jan. 6

Dragon Lights, Formerly known as the Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival, this unique event from Tianyu Arts and Culture returns to Columbus for a third year. Visitors can see all-new LED lantern installations and live performances and explore Chinese culture and food. 5:30-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $12-$17. Parking is $6. Ohio Expo Center, Natural Resources Park, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. dragonlightscolumbus.com

Through Jan. 6

FREE! Holiday Lights on the Scioto Mile, Thousands of lights will illuminate the Scioto Mile from Bicentennial Park to Broad Street. The display is presented by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. Dusk to dawn nightly. Bicentennial Park, 233 Civic Center Drive (Downtown), Columbus. sciotomile.com

Through Jan. 6

Wildlights, This 30th annual holiday event includes millions of LED lights; visits with Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Bumble and Hermey; animated light shows; and more. 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Display and some activities are included with admission. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Road, Powell. columbuszoo.org

Through Early January

FREE! Easton Holiday Lights, Easton held its 20th annual holiday lighting ceremony in mid-November, but shoppers and Town Square passersby can view the 50-foot holiday tree’s light show every 15 minutes into the new year. More than 28,000 LEDs are synced to a soundtrack. Easton, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. eastontowncenter.com