The next Crafting with Marian program will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Garrettsville Branch of the Portage County District Library.



Those attending will learn how to manipulate paper and make it into a garden postcard, and use photos from magazines to transform the covers of old, damaged hardback books into a canvas.



All supplies will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own good paper scissors to the program. This is a free adult program, but there is a $5 fee to reserve a seat (which is returned the day of program). Seats are limited, so call 330-527-4378 for reservations.