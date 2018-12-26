No class meetings



The Ladies of the Class of 1965 and 1969 will not meet for their monthly luncheon in December. They would like to wish everyone a Merry and Blessed Christmas and a Happy Healthy New Year.



Tree pickup



The Barnesville Street Department will be picking up Christmas trees left curbside by resident until Jan. 10. No particular schedule will be followed and trees will be picked up as time allows.



Residents to meet



The Concerned Barnesville Area Residents (CBAR) will have its meeting on Thursday, Jan 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Library Annex, 611 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.



Township meeting set



Somerset Township will have its year end meeting on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m.



The 2019 reorganizational meeting will take place on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. Both meetings will take place at the Somerset Township Building.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are opo the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.