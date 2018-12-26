The Barnesville Library recently added new items to shelves:



Memorials — Donation made in memory of Margy L. Iams given by Larry and Rose Grear; donation made in memory of Margy L. Iams given by Dolores Frazier and Family; donation made in memory of Margy L. Iams given by Rick and Patty Barger; Retro Cross Stitch: 500 Patterns, in memory of Margy L. Iams given by Barnesville Library Staff and Board; The Hunter’s Way by Craig Raleigh, in memory of Dick Powell given by Batesville United Methodist Church; Southern Ohio Fishing Maps Guide Book, in memory of Arthur Kinney given by Seneca Sportsman Club.



Fiction — Amish Celebrations by Beth Wiseman, large print inspirational; Manuscript For Murder by Jessica Fletcher, mystery; Wild Fire by Ann Cleeves, mystery; Beasts Of Extraordinary Circumstance by Ruth Emmie Lang, fantasy; Mexican Standoff by Giles Tippette, large print western; Night Gaunts by Joyce Carol Oates; Tony’s Wife by Adriana Trigiani; The Enemy Of My Enemy by W.E.B. Griffin; Hot Winter Nights by Jill Shalvis; The Melody by Jim Crace; and Paris By The Book by Liam Callanan.



Non-Fiction — In The Kitchen With David: Comfort Food Shortcuts by David Venable; Small Fry: A Memoir by Lisa Brennan-Jobs; 175 Best Multifunction Electric Pressure Cooker Recipes by Marilyn Haugen; Low-Mess Crafts For Kids by Debbie Chapman; The Addiction Spectrum: A Compassionate, Holistic Approach To Recovery by Paul Thomas; Cravings: Hungry For More by Chrissy Teigen.



Children’s — Dive Smack by Demetra Brodsky, young adult; Wildcard by Marie Lu, young adult; Goosebumps: Most Wanted: Trick Or Trap / The Haunter /The 12 Screams Of Christmas by R.L. Stine; Communication Past and Present / Toys And Games Past And Present / Libraries Past And Present by Kerry Dinmont; Vampirina In The Snow by Anne Marie Pace; Just Add Glitter by Angela DiTerlizzi; My Pet Wants A Pet by Elise Broach; and Disney Moana Look & Find.



DVDs — Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground; SGT. Stubby; and The Equalizer 2.