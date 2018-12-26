Horace R. Collins, Jr., 88, of Barnesville, formerly of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Allay Senior Care of Meyers Lake in Canton. He was born on Feb. 4, 1930, in Shawnee, Okla., to the late Horace R. Collins, Sr. and Lois E. (Lee) Collins.



H.R. as he was known to most or Buzz as many knew him professionally was a 1948 graduate of Barnesville High School and held degrees in geology from Ohio University and West Virginia University. Blessed beyond description with many interesting and soul satisfying things to do in life. He was a brakeman on the B&O RR, Officer and Pilot in the US Army, career geologist with the Ohio Geological Survey where he was honored to serve as Chief and State Geologist for 20 years. He was a winning Formula V driver with the Sports Car Club of America and avid motorcyclist. Blessed also by the friendship of God's creatures Bonnie, Katy, Lova, Milo, and October. Above all blessed by the long, deep, friendship of dearest one, Mary Lou.



H.R. is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Gallagher of Barnesville; four nieces and one nephew.



At H.R.'s request, private graveside services will be held at Crestview Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.



Memorial contributions may be made in H.R.'s memory to a charity of donors choice.