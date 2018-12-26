VFW Auxiliary helping local families



For more than 100 years, the VFW Auxiliary has been fulfilling its original objectives by supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving veterans, active-duty service members and their families, and spreading patriotism nationwide. We have more than 475,000 members nationwide who volunteer millions of hours and fundraise millions of dollars for charitable projects. Through our National Programs, we assist the VFW pass or block legislation that impacts veterans and their families, provide nearly a million volunteer hours in the VA medical system, conduct patriotic programs with thousands of students and offer hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for our nation's youth. There are nearly 3,900 Auxiliaries nationwide working to improve the lives of our nation's veterans. Learn how you can get involved at http://www.vfwauxiliary.org and visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VFWAuxiliary or contact a post in your area. Barnesville VFW Post 740-425-9141.



Steps to starting your own small business



Thinking of starting a small business but don’t know where to begin? Basis of a Successful Start (BOSS) Class will take place on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Improvement Corporation, 117 E. Main St., St. Clairsville, OH 43950. The class is for those interested in starting their own business. Topics covered will include types of ownership, licensing, tax requirements, sources of financing, and how to market your product or service.



The Basis of a Successful Start (BOSS) Class is offered free of charge and is sponsored by the Ohio University Small Business Development Center. Contact Trenia Twyman at 740-597-1460, or twyman@ohio.edu to register.