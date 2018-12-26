David Phillips, CEO of Barnesville Hospital Association, Inc. signed a rose vial through Lifeline of Ohio and this rose will appear in the 2019 Donate Life Rose Parade float. The rose vial demonstrates Barnesville Hospital's appreciation of the donation process. Through the float, Barnesville Hospital joins this meaningful tribute celebrating their role as a vital collaborative partner in the organ, eye and tissue donation process.



"Nearly 115,000 Americans are waiting for a life-saving transplant," said David Phillips, CEO, Barnesville Hospital. "Our Hospital is glad to participate in the signing of a rose for the Rose Bowl parade to bring increased awareness to the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation."



Registering to become an organ, eye and tissue donor in the Ohio Donor Registry is simple. You may do so by saying "yes" when receiving your driver license or state ID or you can do it online through the BMV.



Once every 48 hours, an Ohioan dies waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. As transplantation of hearts, kidneys, lungs, pancreas and livers has emerged as the preferred and most successful treatment of many life-threatening diseases, the need for these life-saving gifts has increased. Today there are more than 117,000 Americans on the transplant waiting list, with more than 2,900 waiting in Ohio.



The importance of registering your decision to donate is critical because the opportunity to donate is so rare. Organ donation only occurs in about 1 percent of all deaths. All Ohioans need to consider registering to becoming a to give hope to those who are waiting.