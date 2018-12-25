All of the food, gifts, clothing and services were donated.

CANTON The cold outside didn't make its way into the Salvation Army on Christmas Eve as hundreds enjoyed a celebration hosted by "A Family Christmas Eve: Share the Warmth."

Now in its fourth year, the free event featured a full-course dinner of turkey, ham, dressing, green beans, potatoes, corn, dessert and drinks.

A Family Christmas Eve also sponsored free haircuts, and giveaways of hats, gloves, scarves and coats. Every child who attended was given a toy.

All of the food, gifts, clothing and services were donated.

This year marks the first that "A Family Christmas Eve" was held in partnership with the Salvation Army at 420 Market Ave. S.

Michele Beyer and her husband, WHBC program host Gary Rivers, are the co-founders.

To learn more, visit www.sharethewarmthstark.org or contact Maj. Tom Grace at the Salvation Army at 330-453-0158.