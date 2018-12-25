A quick start to the day.

Today's forecast

Mostly cloudy, high of 35.



Word of the day



rostrum [ros-truhm] (noun) any platform, stage, or the like, for public speaking.



TV trivia



In “All In The Family,” what part of New York did the Bunkers live?



A. Long Island



B. Brooklyn



C. Queens



D. The Bronx



(Answer at bottom of column)



Number to know



1: In Sweden, only 1 percent of its garbage ends up in a landfill.



This day in history



Dec. 25, 1991: Mikhail Gorbachev announces that he is resigning as president of the Soviet Union.



Featured birthday



Singer Jimmy Buffett (72)



Quote of the day



“There is nothing new in the world except the history you do not know.” - Harry S. Truman



Trivia answer



C. Queens