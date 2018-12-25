Area students share what they are most looking forward to this Christmas.

Visions of sugary cookies, gifts galore, time with family and family sing-a-longs have been dancing in the heads of area youngsters, and today they'll make memories with loved ones as they celebrate Christmas.

The Independent asked local students what they are most looking forward to on this Christmas Day. Here's what they had to say.

"A drift car and Jesus' birthday."

Jayce Jovingo, 5, Tuslaw Elementary School, kindergarten

"Seeing my family and my dad's family."

Donte Drotar, 6, Tuslaw Elementary School, kindergarten

"Presents."

Jordan Santacorce, 5, Tuslaw Elementary School, kindergarten

"Santa's visit"

Allison Tondra, 6, Tuslaw Elementary School, kindergarten

"Baking sugar cookies and chocolate chip cookies with mom."

Brooklynn Marshall, 10, Massillon Intermediate School, fifth grade

"My family always has a sing-a-long at my aunt's house, and making cookies with my mom."

Mateo Herrera, 9, Massillon Intermediate School, fourth grade

"Opening presents."

Punit Patel, 11, Massillon Intermediate Achool, sixth grade

"Spending time with my family."

Nico Fromholtz, 11, Massillon Intermediate School, sixth grade

"I don't care if I don't get any presents as long as I can spend time with my family and video-chatting with my (out-of-town) family."

Brigham Hunter, 15, Northwest High School, freshman

"Getting to spend time with my family. This is the only time I get to see some of my extended family on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and it is so much fun for me."

Riley Cudnik, 15, Northwest High School, sophomore

"Christmas Day every year, after opening presents, we go to my grandparents' house — my mom's parents — in Dayton. It's a great time."

Garrett Weaver, 17, Northwest High School, junior

"It's a three-day celebration. On Christmas Eve, we go to church with our family and then out to dinner. On Christmas Day, we open our presents and then on Dec. 26 my dad's side of the family and boyfriends and fiances — about 30 people — gather and we all spend the day together. I am also excited to spend Christmas with my boyfriend, Sasha, and his family."

Kate Finefrock, 17, Northwest High School junior