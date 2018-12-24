Dec. 10 — 3:13 a.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at 404 E. Pendleton St.



Dec. 11 — 8:50 a.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with attempting to locate a juvenile runaway from the Mohican Tri-State Youth Academy.



Dec. 11 — 8:31 a.m. Police investigated a reckless operation complaint on West Main Street at South Mount Vernon Avenue.



Dec. 11 — 6:36 a.m. A Granville woman was issued a citation for speed on South Market Street at Wally Road.



Dec. 11 — 9:18 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Mount Vernon Avenue.



Dec. 11 — 6:40 p.m. Police responded to an alarm drop at 203 E. Main St. The business was checked and found to be secure.



Dec. 12 — 2:27 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the 300 block of West Main Street.



Dec. 12 — 9:20 a.m. A New Franklin woman was issued a citation for speed in the 700 block of Wooster Road.



Dec. 13 — 5:30 a.m. Police were dispatched to the village corporation limits on Wooster Road in reference to a mental health disturbance.



Dec. 13 — 10:23 p.m. Police investigated a reckless operation complaint heading southbound into the village on Ohio 60.



Dec. 13 — 7:41 p.m. Police handled a juvenile complaint at 421 Campus Drive.



Dec. 13 — 8:29 a.m. A Loudonville woman was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way following a two-vehicle, minor-injury crash in the 500 block of West Main Street.



Dec. 13 — 8:41 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with attempting to locate a runaway juvenile from the Mohican Tri-State Youth Academy.



Dec. 13 — 3:51 p.m. Police performed a citizen assist in the 700 block of West Main Street.



Dec. 14 — 6:24 a.m. Police took a report of criminal mischief at 515 E. Campbell St.



Dec. 14 — 10:59 a.m. Police took a report of report of threats/harassment at 409 N. Spring St.



Dec. 14 — 8:08 a.m. Police investigated a reckless operation complaint, possibly heading into the village northbound on Ohio 3.



Dec. 14 — 8:00 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with serving a felony arrest warrant at 108 W. Burwell Ave. The male subject was placed under arrest and transported to the Ashland County Jail.



Dec. 14 — 6:42 p.m. Police performed a welfare check at 224 N. Spring St.



Dec. 14 — 7:42 a.m. Police handled a juvenile complaint at 530 E. Campbell St.



Dec. 14 — 10:07 p.m. A Loudonville man was served a court summons for open container liquor in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on East Campbell Street near North Adams Street.



Dec. 14 — 10:07 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Campbell Street near North Adams Street.



Dec. 14 — 5:53 p.m. A North Canton man was issued a citation for speed on Wooster Road near Monroe Street.



Dec. 15 — 8:03 p.m. Police handled a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Union Street.



Dec. 15 — 6:52 p.m. Police investigated a report of a suspicious person walking northbound on Ohio 60. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the subject in question.



Dec. 15 — 1:15 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office and ODNR with locating a runaway juvenile from the Mohican Tri-State Youth Academy. The juvenile was located at the park fire tower.



Dec. 15 — 12:17 p.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at 523 Wooster Road.



Dec. 15 — 8:34 a.m. Police investigated a reckless operation complaint in the area of McDonald’s.



Dec. 15 — 5:45 a.m. A Wooster man was issued a citation for speed on South Market Street at Wally Road.



Dec. 16 — 2:38 a.m. A Perrysville man was issued a citation for expired license plates on South Park Place.



Dec. 16 — 4:32 p.m. A Huber Heights man was issued a citation for driving under suspension and speed in the 900 block of East Main Street.