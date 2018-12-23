Mogadore’s recently held annual Christmas in the Village featured seven venues.



The events at the Mogadore Branch Library included holiday crafting, balloon animals by Rick Everhart, and performances by the fifth-grade choir and bands.



At Mogadore High School, a collection of winter clothing items was taken by the Port-Summit Rotary for the Haven of Rest, a wreath contest was supervised by members of the Mogadore Alumni Association and children made cinnamon stick ornaments with the help of the Parent Teacher Student Organization.



Parents and children roasted marshmallows and made s’mores at the firepits located at the front of Cornerstone Chuch, which featured a giant toboggan ride at the front door.



The Mogadore Historical Society house featured a 1950s theme and kids got a Play-Doh, a toy from the ’50s in the depot, where Rodger Sansom and Bruce Parker gave visitors a look at the model train layout.



The Mogadore United Methodist Church sponsored a live nativity scene featuring church members and live animals.



The police department sponsored children’s fingerprinting by GASP (Guardians Advocating Child Safety and Protection). The fire department let children explore the fire trucks, do face-painting, and create ice cream sundaes. The Newell Company distributed soup containers Marcia Cain handed out refrigerator magnets.



Outside the police department building, Erik Freay of Ice N’ Dice Ice Art and Design carved a Mogadore wildcat in his ice block. Santa Claus and his four elves, Alissa Cain, Peyton Knight, Amanda Kot and Kiara Salyers, were also in attendance. The Magical Train, sponsored by the Village, gave visitors train rides.



The Lions Club served up hot dogs and popcorn in the Municipal Building, the Mogadore High School choir held a sing-along by the gazebo and Little Miss and Mr. Mogadore helped light the tree, which had been donated by the Lions.