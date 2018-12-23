Dec. 24, 2018



Monday



GUERNSEY



Valley Grange 1586, carry-in lunch, noon; meeting, 1 p.m., Center United Methodist Church.



Chapter 211 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Hall, Wheeling Ave., Cambridge. For information, call 740-255-1443.



BPO Elks, 8 p.m., Elks Lodge, Cambridge.



Guernsey Auxiliary 386 FOE, 7:30 p.m., Aerie Home, 1930 E. Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.



Center Township trustees, 6 p.m., Center Township Building, Arrowhead Road, Cambridge.



Londonderry Township trustees, 7 p.m., home of the clerk, 21717 McCoy Road, Freeport.



Wills Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., 17629 Easton Road, just east of Old Washington.



Narcotics Anonymous (Therapeutic Value Group), 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge.



Craft group, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.



Guernsey County commissioners, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., commissioners' office, Cambridge.



Cambridge Lions Club, noon, Mr. Lee's Restaurant, banquet room, lower level. Cambridge.



Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 221 Dewey Ave., Cambridge. Call 740-432-3338.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., basement at St. John's Episcopal Church. Discussion meeting.



TOPS Club 1533, weigh in at 6 p.m., meeting, 6:30 p.m., Unity Presbyterian Church, Cambridge. New and old members are welcome. For information call, 740-489-5367 or 740-489-5790.



Arthritis exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center. For information call 740-439-6681.



Game Day Monday, noon to 3 p.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.



Walk-in immunizations clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department, 326 Highland Ave., Cambridge, For information, call 740-439-3577, ext. 7262 or 7247.



NOBLE



Noble County commissioners, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Noble County Courthouse, Caldwell.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Belle Valley.



MUSKINGUM



Friendship VII Chapter of Sweet Adelines International chorus practice, 7 p.m., College Drive Presbyterian Church, New Concord. Guests and new members welcome. For information, contact Ruth Wymer, 826-4208.



Nar-Anon, family support group of Zanesville, 7 p.m., 561 Pine St., Zanesville.