Sunday

Dec 23, 2018 at 12:01 AM


Dec. 24, 2018

Monday

GUERNSEY

Valley Grange 1586, carry-in lunch, noon; meeting, 1 p.m., Center United Methodist Church.

Chapter 211 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Hall, Wheeling Ave., Cambridge. For information, call 740-255-1443.

BPO Elks, 8 p.m., Elks Lodge, Cambridge.

Guernsey Auxiliary 386 FOE, 7:30 p.m., Aerie Home, 1930 E. Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.

Center Township trustees, 6 p.m., Center Township Building, Arrowhead Road, Cambridge.

Londonderry Township trustees, 7 p.m., home of the clerk, 21717 McCoy Road, Freeport.

Wills Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., 17629 Easton Road, just east of Old Washington.

Narcotics Anonymous (Therapeutic Value Group), 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge.

Craft group, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.

Guernsey County commissioners, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., commissioners' office, Cambridge.

Cambridge Lions Club, noon, Mr. Lee's Restaurant, banquet room, lower level. Cambridge.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 221 Dewey Ave., Cambridge. Call 740-432-3338.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., basement at St. John's Episcopal Church. Discussion meeting.

TOPS Club 1533, weigh in at 6 p.m., meeting, 6:30 p.m., Unity Presbyterian Church, Cambridge. New and old members are welcome. For information call, 740-489-5367 or 740-489-5790.

Arthritis exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center. For information call 740-439-6681.

Game Day Monday, noon to 3 p.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.

Walk-in immunizations clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department, 326 Highland Ave., Cambridge, For information, call 740-439-3577, ext. 7262 or 7247.

NOBLE

Noble County commissioners, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Noble County Courthouse, Caldwell.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 to 9 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Belle Valley.

MUSKINGUM

Friendship VII Chapter of Sweet Adelines International chorus practice, 7 p.m., College Drive Presbyterian Church, New Concord. Guests and new members welcome. For information, contact Ruth Wymer, 826-4208.

Nar-Anon, family support group of Zanesville, 7 p.m., 561 Pine St., Zanesville.