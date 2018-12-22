There’s the memorable scene out of the iconic movie of three decades ago, “Christmas Vacation,” when Clark discovers that his holiday bonus from work – the one that he hoped would be big enough to cover the cost of the new swimming pool he had already purchased – isn’t really coming.

It has instead been replaced by his inclusion in the “Jelly of the Month Club.”

So, as Clark tries to deal with that utter horror and extreme disappointment, Cousin Eddie offers some consolation by pointing out to him, “Clark, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

And we all laughed uproariously. We still do, all these years later, no matter how many times we’ve watched the movie before.

But, aside from being a great line, what Cousin Eddie, in his own indomitable way, said is truly a great lesson for all of us as another hectic holiday season reaches its final few days.

That is, as we frantically scurry around attempting to find the things to complete our shopping list, we need to keep in mind that there is one gift that does indeed keep on giving. And to boot, the price is right, for it’s free.

It’s called kindness.

Simply, purely kindness.

Not an extract or facsimile, but the real thing.

Who wouldn’t want a little bit – or, better yet, a lot – of kindness?

Oh, sure, there may be some people who will push back when offered it. But it’s not that they don’t want it, or need it, but rather that they don’t want anything.

Or so they think. These are the people, though, who, because they’re so disgruntled with life, have checked out of everything. In effect, then, they are the people who need it the most. And, if you insist, they will desist and take it, for, deep down inside, they know they need it. You just need to crack that outer shell to make them realize that.

For everybody else, they will lap up your gift as if it were water and they were dying of thirst.

Their gratitude will be the look of relief on their face – perhaps a look they’ve not had in way too long of a time.

Kindness is not a gift where one size fits all. It’s different for everybody.

But it’s not hard to change the style, color or fabric. It can be stretched, shrunk or switched up in any way, shape or form to contour to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

A smile.

A pat on the back.

A helping hand.

A few encouraging swords.

Some hope.

A belief.

A dose of confidence.

A reassuring laugh.

Some time.

An ear to listen.

Two eyes to see.

Whatever it is, you can give it. But you won’t know until you get there, what, exactly, will be needed.

And again, put your credit card away, for you won’t need it. Instead, get out your heart, for you will definitely need that. That’s because kindness comes straight from the heart. It is a full-on investment of your heart – and soul – with theirs.

Please, don’t ever confuse nice and kind. Nice is what you get when you go shopping, you don’t much care and so you don’t put any thought or time into what you’re getting. You are, when you get right down to it, disengaged with that person.

It is, then, all a façade. You’re wasting your time, and theirs. So why bother. Stop, re-think this and get your head – and, more importantly, that heart and soul – right.

To be kind is to care – deeply. You won’t stop until you get it just right.

And when you do, then you will get a whole new understanding of the meaning of the old adage, “It’s truly better to give than to receive.”

To be sure, it will make your holiday.

So, are you in?

Are you ready, and willing, to take the time and effort to present a gift that, just as Cousin Eddie put it, “keeps on giving?”

It’s the gift that, when the holiday is long since over, they will look back upon as being simply the best one they received.