The first paved roads were usually city streets. Ashland’s Main Street was first paved with cobblestones in 1863, and Orange Street followed suit in 1864. The cobblestones were replaced by brick on Orange Street in 1893.



By 1905, the city of Ashland boasted of nearly four miles of paved streets. However, the laying of brick streets continued for a long time without completion. In 1919, the city fathers boasted that a fresh burst of street paving would complete most of the main streets in town, with King Road, Banning, Ferrell, West Walnut, East Liberty, West Fourth and Seventh Street scheduled for paving in the near future.



City streets were the earliest paved roads because of economics. City streets saw the most intense usage by heavy freight wagons drawn by horses. It took longer for rural roads to be paved.



In 1906, the paving of Third Street attracted plenty of attention to the work of contractor D.A. Phillips and his men. Spectators gathered to watch three teams of horses work together with three drivers plus a man at the plow to tear through the hard-packed earth. Even with six strong horses, the plow still got stuck on several boulders that had become embedded firmly through years of traffic travelling on the north side of the court house square.



Soon the work of grading, laying paving bricks, and curbing Fourth Street was finished, much to the benefit of Ashland, and Phillips and his crew focused their efforts to complete Third Street in the same manner.



Brick was used on rural roads as well, although it was common to lay just one lane in brick. The idea was that the unpaved lane could be used in dry weather, with motorists saving the brick lane for muddy conditions.



I found several photographs at the Historical Society that were probably taken during the 1940s. They show road work being done on Ohio 89 in Jackson Township, around Five Points. The single brick lane can be seen in this photo.



There were many boosters for road improvement. The early good roads movement was supported by such diverse organizations as the American Automobile Association and the National Grange. Triple A promoted automobile tourism as a leisure activity, which also stimulated economic growth, while the Grange supported the interests of the nation’s farmers.



In 1909, at the International Good Roads Congress in Paris, the economic argument was made for road improvements in agricultural communities. It was noted that it cost more for the farmer to haul his bushel of wheat nine miles to a railroad station than it took to transport that same bushel, by ship, three thousand miles from New York to Liverpool.



Improved roads were vital to farmers so that they could transport their produce to markets, and township back roads were equally as important as major highways in that respect. Not only did improved roads make transportation by horse and wagon easier, but farmers readily adopted the automobile for market transport as well.



