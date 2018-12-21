Wild Lights

The Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., is hosting Wild Lights from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 26-30. The zoo will be decorated with lights and lighted displays. Mrs. C’s Sweets will be open for s’mores and other holiday treats, and the zoo’s Komodo Café will offer a special menu. The Ice Beer Garden will also offer adult beverages. The zoo will have an ice rink Guests can skate for $5 a person including skate rental. Kids can also visit Santa. Families can enter the zoo at 4:15 p.m. and visit with Santa, snack on cookies and hot beverages and write a letter to Santa before the zoo opens at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at akronzoo.org or at the Akron Zoo’s box office. Visit the website for pricing or call 330-375-2550.



Read With a Cop

Read With a Cop - Meet A Community Helper will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at the Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library meeting room. An officer from the Lakemore Police Department will read to kids toddlers, school age K-2, grades 3-5, preschool and family. The library is located at 1500 Canton Road.

Selfless Elf 5K

Join in the Selfless Elf 5k run and walk. Race participants will be dressed in festive, holiday-themed costumes and running gear, and will run or walk the 3.1-mile course beginning and ending at the Foodbank. The race is a great way for the community to support families and the Foodbank. Santa will be onsite for pictures, families will enjoy live music from Celebration in Sound DJ service and carolers along the race route. The awards ceremony will highlight competitive runners and walkers in each age category, as well as Most Dashing (best dressed), and Top VIP Elf (top fundraiser). The event is fun for the entire family. Note, dogs are no longer permitted at the event, as the safety and wellbeing of the children and families in attendance are the top priority. Visit selflesself.com for additional information or to register as a race participant. Registration begins at the Foodbank at 6:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.

Family film matinee

The Akron Summit County Library is hosting a winter break family film matinee from 1 to 3 p.m. in the main library, 60 South High Street. Dec. 26, "Paddinton 2" will be shown Dec. 26, "Incredibles 2" on Dec. 27 and "Hotel Transylvania" on Dec. 28. The event is for all ages. For more information, call 330-643-9000.