Dec. 21

- Spring Hill will be open to celebrate the holidays Dec. 21-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-6. Tour the decorated home inspired by the centennial of World War I. The tours are self-guided and include music. The house will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students and children 5 and under are free. The home is in northeast Massillon, just east of the Lake Avenue intersection with Wales Road. Additional information is available on the website or Facebook:www.springhillhistorichome.org or www.facebook.com/springhillhh.

- Ring in the winter season with a Sunup to Sundown Hike-a-Thon with Stark Parks. Hike all day or pick a trail or two. 7 to 8 a.m. at the Fry Family Park (Shelter), 2533 Farber Street SE, Magnolia; 9 to 10:45 a.m., Petros Lake Park (Perry Drive entrance), 3519 Perry Drive. SW, Perry Twp.; 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Towpath Trail (John Glenn Trailhead) at 8000 Warmington Road., Massillon; 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park (Lower Parking Lot) located at 5712 12th Street. NW, Perry Twp.; 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Hoover Trail (E. Maple St. Ballfields), 1325 E. Maple Street, North Canton. For more information on the hikes, visit StarkParks.com.

Dec. 22

- If you’re a runner, or just looking for more information on health, fitness, and nutrition, the Running Stark Speaker Series can guide and inform your journey. Join Stark Parks for this free series every other Saturday beginning Dec. 22 and continuing through February. Professionals will discuss important topics for running, training, and overall well-being. All events begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Exploration Gateway, located at the north entrance of Sippo Lake Park, 5712 12th Street. NW in Canton. An optional group run on the surrounding trails will immediately follow each presentation. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required at starkparks.com and more information is also available on the website.

Dec. 27

- Winter camp at Stark Parks will be held for ages from 6 to 12, where they can become scientists and sleuths through hands-on activities, crafts, games, outdoor exploration and even making some “wild” new friends on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. Camp is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, Perry Twp., and camp-goers must be able to attend both days. For more information about parks, trails, and winter programming, visit StarkParks.com.