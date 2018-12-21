The Naomi Group of First Christian Church met at the home of Betty Frontz for its Dec. 11 meeting. Others present were De Thomas, Maxine Forsythe and Mary Dickerson.



Following refreshments, the meeting was opened with the CWF Prayer. Dickerson read the November minutes and treasurer’s report. Thomas read the president’s letter.



A report was given on the recent cookie sale held Dec. 9 and the group was reminded that the gifts for the Cambridge Development Center had to be in by Dec. 19.



The next executive and general meeting will take place Jan. 15. At that meeting the group will discuss two new projects available for helping Camp Christian and the 2019 General Assembly to be held in July in Des Moines, Iowa. Blanket Sunday is scheduled for Jan. 20.



Thomas led the study which was facts about Christmas carols. Each person also received a Christmas gift.



Thirteen Christmas cards were signed and sent to homebound members, those who moved away and friends.



The next meeting will be at noon Jan. 8 at the home of Betty Frontz. Dickerson will be the hostess.



The December meeting was closed with the CWF benediction.