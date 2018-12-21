SPRINGFIELD TWP. Brightly colored flashing lights are a part of Christmas decorations in many ways - from Christmas Trees, outdoor lights and wreaths - but for more than 100 local kids the flashing lights were part of the day they spent with police officers and riding in cruisers to do their Christmas shopping.

It was the local Shop With A Cop program held at Springfield Junior/Senior High School and the Wal-Mart on Arlington Road on Dec. 15. A large number of vehicles from police cruisers, to army trucks, a tow truck and a fire truck provided a ride for the kids to do some shopping.

The Shop With A Cop program is held in communities across the country and the Springfield Police Department has been hosting a program for local departments for the last eight years. Bringing little shoppers this year were Lakemore, Hartville, Uniontown, New Franklin, Mogadore and Springfield Police Departments along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Uniontown Fire Department, Akron Coach and the U.S Army.

Watching the little shoppers is a treat for the chaperones, which ragnes from local officials to students volunteering to help in some way throughout the day. Shopping is just part of the goal for the day. The shoppers arrive early in the morning and each child receives a Shop With A Cop T-shirt made by T’s and Things. They eat breakfast served up by Elf Liz Ray and a crew of very happy, kind elves.

Loading into the vehicles with flashing lights and sirens off to shopping they go. The caravan of excited children and chaperones traveled along Canton Road, across Killian Road and then onto Arlington Road winding down the long entrance to the store and into the special roped off area for them to park. Those living along the way might have been expecting them and came out to wave and others were probably awaken to the sounds wondering what was going on as a mile-long parade of lights and sirens drove by.

Santa and the Wal-Mart Elves heard the shoppers coming from far away and came outside to welcome them. Walking into the store, officers were heard asking where the shoppers wanted to begin shopping and it was no surprise that “the toy department” was the answer for most. Those early morning shoppers in the toy aisles smiled when their quiet shopping hours were, in a blink of an eye, changed into crowded aisles with excited children and police officers.

Wal-Mart store manager Doug Caffelle said it does take some preparation for the store to host the program.

“You just load the shelves up as much as you can,” Cafelle said.

He said it continues to be a partnership with the different departments to get an idea of how many kids there are and what they might be focusing on for shopping.

“We take what we have learned from last year and try to make it better,” he said.

Once the kids have completed their shopping, they have an opportunity to visit with Santa, get their picture taken and make a sock puppet. Making the puppets is a big part of the fun for the kids and while they are doing so, the chaperones check out the items the children purchased. The idea is for the children to get some gifts for themselves, however, they come with lists to buy for their families and friends. Officers say it is heartwarming to help the kids shop for those items that are so special to them.

Wal-Mart gives a grant to the Springfield Shop With A Cop program and then provides the puppet materials, Santa, Santa pictures and the man and woman power to make it all happen.

Kids receive gift cards with a designated amount on them and chaperones keep track of their spending. Caffelle said if the kid shoppers spend a little more, Wal-Mart makes sure they still get their gifts.

Caffelle brings all the department heads in and they each have an aisle to oversee to help the shoppers. Then, after the young ones go, they rush to restock the shelves for the customers for the rest of the day.

“This is the most fun we have all year, from them driving in to their making the sock puppets. I don’t have to twist anyone’s arm to get them to come into work on this day. If you haven’t seen it in person you need to,” he said.

After shopping, those great elves, take their bags of prized items and load up school buses filled with the gifts. The shoppers and their new friends head back to the school where they have lunch and continue their visits with Santa. What they didn’t know was, while they were eating and having fun, wrapping elves in another room were wrapping all the gifts in pretty paper and bows and placed them in bags to take home and put under the Christmas Tree.

Event coordinator Kate Thurston said it was her first year for this and she knew she had big shoes to fill.

“Linda Lohr has coordinated the event for many years and has done such an amazing job," Thurston said. "Without her and Officer Mike McQuillen this program wouldn’t be possible.”

She said she is thankful for the support the Springfield Police Department has given her while they continue to make the program great. Thurston said it really is a blessing to be able to give back to the community.

“So many people come together to make the event happen,” said Thurston, adding that it was a huge success and she looks forward to doing it again.

The program would not happen if it weren’t for the many volunteers and supporters, the Lakemore United Methodist Church Shulemite Circle, Saint-Gobain, Springfield Local Schools, Young’s Auction Services, Mark’s Brew Thru, Wal-Mart, T’s-N-Things, Akron Coach, TK Tire, Pressler’s Meats, 1127 Construction, Maranatha Bible Church, Giant Eagle, Deans Dairy, Coca Cola, Jubilee Donuts, Stacked Akron, Ideal Bakery, Beiler’s Market, Canton Road Garden Center, Pro-Fab, Precision Excavating and Grading, Springfield Fellowship Church, Springfield Cares, Gionino’s and Meggitt Aircraft Women’s Group were all involved in donations and helping in many ways.