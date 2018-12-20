Dec. 21

- Join a naturalist from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for a hike along Indian Spring Trail to learn about how wildlife get by in winter. The hike is held at Munroe Falls Metro Park/Lake Area, 521 S. River Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Kids, invite the special people in your life to play some indoor family-friendly nature games from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Reindeer Games with Grandparents is held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St. For information call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 22

- From 10 to 11:30 a.m., Join a naturalist on a hike in search of birds that reside in Ohio year-round, along with winter's winged visitors. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. The Winter Bird Hike will be held at Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 26

- One million lights illuminate Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens during Deck the Hall, the estate's annual holiday event taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 26-30. The Manor House interiors will be decorated to reflect the theme of a Winter Wonderland, and every evening includes a Christmas tree lighting in the Courtyard at 5:30 p.m. with Santa. Stan Hywet is located at 714 North Portage Path. Tickets are on sale at www.stanhywet.org, by calling 330-315-3287, or upon arrival.

- Wandering Aesthetics, The Akronist and Jilly’s Music Room present Full Circle Storytelling, Vol. 4 Prompt: The Nightmare Before Christmas. The program is free and open to the public. The event will be held on from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St. Registration is encouraged, (especially for storytellers), but not required. To register or for more information, visit www.watheatre.com/fullcircle, email info@watheatre.com or call 330-612-3090.

Dec. 27

- From 1 to 3 p.m., join a naturalist to discover which wildlife are out and about during the winter. You will even get a chance to hand-feed one of our year-round residents, the chickadee. The Winter Wildlife program will be held at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 28

- Kids ages 11 to 13 can experience nature through art with fun, hands-on experiences from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pack a lunch and dress to be outside for long periods of time. Winter Day Camp: Art and Nature will meet at the lodge at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave. The cost is $10/person and registration is required and is open now at summitmetroparks.org. For more information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., celebrate the start of another winter season. Bring your own hot dogs and buns to cook over an open fire, and we'll provide drinks and condiments. Then hike with a naturalist to investigate how animals survive the winter. The School’s Out Cookout will be held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Campfire Area 1828 Smith Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 29

- Enjoy winter inside and out during Winter For Kids from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Kids will enjoy activities outside with a naturalist then warm up with a bird-friendly craft. The program is held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.