GREEN

A Canton man, 49, was arrested on Mayfair Road Dec. 9 on a felony warrant for possession of drugs. He was released to Medina County sheriff’s deputies.

On Dec. 8, a Tahiti Drive man told deputies someone used his personal information to secure a $250 loan in Boise, Idaho. The man said he had never been to the state.

A Helston Avenue man, 22, was charged Dec. 8 with domestic violence. Deputies said he grabbed his mother and squeezed her wrist, then tackled her to the ground during an argument over cleaning. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies issued felony theft warrants Dec. 7 for two women accused of stealing a large quantity of baby formula from a Corporate Woods Parkway supermarket. Deputies said during a three-month period the women visited the store 28 times to steal cartons of baby formula worth a total of $5,474.21. The women are also wanted for similar incidents at a sister store in Cuyahoga Falls, where more than $2,000 worth of baby formula was reported stolen.

Deputies were called to a Corporate Woods Parkway motel Dec. 7 after staff accused a male guest of stealing an impact drill from a maintenance cart. The suspect, who was identified as a 28-year-old from Springfield Township, was found wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated possession of drugs. He initially denied taking the drill but then admitted to it after the drill was found in his backpack in his room. He was charged with theft and transported to the Summit County Jail on the warrant.

A North Canton man, 79, was charged Dec. 7 with public indecency. Deputies said he was observed dropping his pants and urinating in a parking lot at Green High School. He was issued a court summons and advised not to return to the location or he would be charged with criminal trespass.

A Dover man told deputies Dec. 7 his teenage son accidentally left his cellphone at a South Main Street bowling alley the week before. An app traced the phone to somewhere on Milnar Avenue. Deputies were investigating.

Deputies issued warrants Dec. 7 for a 24-year-old North Canton man on felony charges of vandalism and criminal damaging. Deputies found the man’s car stuck in a baseball field on Massillon Road, along with another vehicle trying to pull it out. Extensive tire tracks were found all over the field, resulting in damage to the grass and turf. According to the report, after the man got stuck, he went to a family member’s home to get another vehicle to pull him out.

A deck over trailer valued at $6,000 was reported stolen Dec. 4 from a lot on East Turkeyfoot Lake Road.

Two women staying at a Corporate Woods Parkway motel told deputies Dec. 4 that two men were sending them threatening text messages. Both women alleged the men had assaulted them at a home in Akron. One of the men contacted by deputies denied the allegations. He was advised to stop texting threats. The assault allegations were referred to Akron police.

On Dec. 3, deputies were called to an Arlington Ridge department store after a woman reportedly fell in the bathroom and left behind a hypodermic needle. The 20-year-old woman of Vermilion was found wanted on a felony warrant in Akron. During her arrest, she was found in possession of a vial containing fentanyl and a bag of marijuana. She also admitted the needle left in the bathroom was hers. She faces charges of felony possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug abuse instruments.

A South Arlington Road man, 26, was charged with assault Dec. 4. He is accused of grabbing his roommate by the neck and choking him during an argument at their residence.

A motor starter, 250 feet of cable and 2,000 feet of wiring, total value $1,995, were reported stolen after someone entered a work trailer at a Mayfair Road business Dec. 3.

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP

Deputies issued a warrant Dec. 7 for a 24-year-old State Street woman accused of domestic violence. Deputies said she scratched her boyfriend on the face as he was trying to leave the home to avoid an argument.

A Barberton woman, 39, was arrested on Portage Lakes Drive Dec. 4 on a warrant charging her with a probation violation. She was released to Medina County sheriff’s deputies.

Someone attempted to steal a radio from a car parked for repairs at an East Waterloo Road auto repair shop Dec. 3. Damage to the dashboard was reported.

Deputies were called to an apartment building on Mallard Point Drive Dec. 3 after someone complained of smelling marijuana from an adjacent apartment. A 27-year-old man at the location was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

NEW FRANKLIN

On Dec. 8, two residents on Dailey Road reported their mailboxes were damaged by an unknown vehicle.

During a traffic stop on Clinton Road Dec. 8, a 25-year-old Akron man was charged with driving with a suspended license. He was issued a court summons and his car was towed.

On Dec. 7, a West Nimisila Road woman told police an old friend was harassing her with constant text messages and phone calls. She did not want to pursue charges but only wanted the person to stop bothering her. Police contacted the friend and advised her to stop communicating with the other woman or she would be charged telecommunications harassment.

A Fairland Road woman reported Dec. 7 that someone used her personal information to open a Verizon account.

A North Street man, 27, was charged Dec. 5 with violation of a protection order. Police said he was found in a car with a woman who had a court order against him. He was arrested and taken to Barberton Municipal Court.

A Bixler Avenue woman reported someone entered her vehicle and stole several items from the center console Dec. 5.

A New Franklin man was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation Dec. 3 after he told police he heard voices in his head telling him to harm people with a metal pipe.

A Center Road couple told police Dec. 3 an envelope with two gift cards, one for $300 and the other for $50, was stolen from their mailbox. They later learned the $300 gift card was used in three separate transactions at a store in Brooklyn, Ohio.

A Whyem Drive man reported Dec. 3 a license plate was stolen from the trunk of his vehicle, which was unlocked.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

An Akron woman, 35, was charged Dec. 11 with obstructing official business and possession of drug abuse instruments. She is accused of giving officers false personal information during a traffic stop on Russett Lane. Once her real identity was determined, police found she had warrants in Summit County and placed her under arrest. She was found carrying two hypodermic needles and a meth pipe during a pat down.

While conducting a parole search at a Laverne Lane home Dec. 10, police arrested a 53-year-old man there after finding him in possession of methamphetamine. He was charged with felony drug possession and transported to the Summit County Jail.

An Akron man told police Dec. 10 he sold two guns at a Massillon Road gun shop, but was told by the owner he had to wait two weeks to get his money according to an ATF law. The man waited over a month before calling the shop to see if he could get his guns back. The owner told him the guns had been sold at an auction. The man tried calling several times after and received no answer, and then went to the shop and found no one there.

Police responded to a domestic call at a Coach Lane home Dec. 10. Due to conflicting statements from both parties, no domestic charges were filed. However, police did charge a Hillstock Avenue woman, 35, with possession of drug abuse instruments after finding a hypodermic needle in her purse.

A Ewart Road man, 51, was booked into the Summit County Jail Dec. 8 on a domestic violence charge. His wife told police the man threatened her with a knife. While she was sitting on a couch, he came in and told her he could slit her throat, she said.

A Canton Road man, 60, was charged Dec. 7 with felony possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and resisting arrest. Police said he put up a fight with officers on Russett Lane after being placed under arrest for several warrants. During a routine search, he was found with an illegal substance and hypodermic needles, police said.

A 2003 Buick LaSabre was found abandoned in a store parking lot on South Arlington Road Dec. 7. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Akron.

On Dec. 6, a Coach Lane woman told police someone overdrew $3,600 from her bank account. She gave police the names of possible suspects involved. Police are investigating.

An Akron woman, 23, was charged with theft Dec. 6 after she was accused of stealing 14 pairs of children’s jeans from a South Arlington Road department store. The merchandise totaled $308. The woman was issued a court summons and released.

A Grace Road man, 54, was charged Dec. 5 with aggravated menacing. Two 15-year-old boys told police the man came up to them in a bank parking lot and said, “You wanna get shot little boys?” The boys ran off and hid behind a trash bin. Police found the man shortly after at a nearby plaza with no weapons in his possession.

LAKEMORE

On Dec. 10, a Lake Road woman told police the father of her children threatened to come over the house and beat her up. The man had vacated the home last August. The woman did not want to pursue further action for fear that it would only infuriate the man.

A Kennebec Avenue man, 35, was charged Dec. 7 with driving a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal trespass and telecommunications harassment. According to a report, the man returned to his ex-wife’s home on Oxford Circle after being warned the day before to stay off the property. The man was reportedly throwing items at the house and yelling. Officers found him intoxicated. He was taken to the Summit County Jail, but was refused due to medical problems. Officers then took him to an area hospital, where he reportedly used a phone there to leave voice messages at the Oxford Circle woman’s home.

A Whitney Avenue man, 27, was charged Dec. 6 with using weapons while intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Sanitarium Road, the man advised the officer he had an active CCW permit and that a handgun was in the center console. The officer detected an odor of burnt marijuana and found a blunt in the center console along with the firearm.

On Dec. 3, police received a call from an agent at the CIA Threat Assessment Center in Virginia about a Euclid Heights Avenue man. The agent said the man had made some comments that concerned them. When two police officers later visited the man, he told them he had called the CIA because he felt he was being victimized by the FBI for wanting to move to Russia. Police advised him of ways to obtain information and told him he needed to obtain a passport to leave the country. Later in the day, police received a call from an FBI agent who said he wanted to talk to the man. After being briefed on the man’s history, police escorted the FBI agent and a Special Secret Service agent to the man’s home for an interview.

Someone passed a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for purchases at a Canton Road drugstore on Nov. 23.