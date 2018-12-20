DECEMBER 20, 1958



Jim Mitchell is named "Senior of the Week" at Cambridge High School. His main interests are music and acting. He works part time at the Dairy Queen.



DECEMBER 20, 1968



Marlene Bibley is now associated with the Garrett's Studio of Hairstyling.



DECEMBER 20, 1978



Robert R. Thurma has joined the staff of Lynch, Tucker & Associates.



DECEMBER 20, 1988



The Mid-East Ohio Vocational School District designated the 1988-89 school year the "Year of Establishing Expectations for Excellence," Superintendent Joseph L. Lupo recently announced.



DECEMBER 20, 1998



Guernsey County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Lyons shops with Cody Kirkman in the annual Shop with a Cop program. Local businesses and residents donated money and Cambridge McDonald's provided breakfast to 30 needy children.



DECEMBER 20, 2008



McDonald's of Caldwell has come full circle, as original owner Laurie Strahler returned to take over the restaurant on Friday, Dec. 12. Strahler, along with her late mother, built the restaurant in 1992.