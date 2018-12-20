LAKEMORE Village residents were a little tense Dec. 8 as a large green “person” was spotted going into the Springfield Lake Roller Rink.

It was not long after the sighting of the large green “person” that people in strange clothing with light sabers were also seen.

“What is going on,” several were heard asking others standing close by.

Those inside the roller rink did not run or scream, as these unknown people entered the rink. In fact, the children, parents and volunteers were laughing, talking, gathering around the strangers in town and taking pictures. Those inside the rink were a part of the Share A Christmas Project provided through the Lakemore Police Department. The large “green” person was the Grinch but, he was not Grinchy, he was happy hugging children and parents. He knew that the kids were going to be happy with their day at the rink.

Those with the light sabers lined up in the middle of the rink with the kids skating up to them and parents taking many pictures. The Star War heroes had come to light up the day for the kids.

Soon after pictures were taken, and families had eaten a big breakfast which included pancakes, sausage and the healthy stuff like fruit and, of course, cookies, three words echoed throughout the large building, “Ho, Ho, Ho” as Santa came in waving to all and making his way to where he would sit and listen to all the Christmas wishes of the children. One by one the children made their way to Santa and received a stack of gifts with their name on it to take home and put under the tree.

This was the second year for the project to give a surprise Christmas for families in the village that needed just a little help at Christmas. This year 80 families attended the event. Gifts were tailored to each child and $100 was spent on every child. Children also received a stocking containing body wash, shampoo, a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, two pairs of gloves, a hat and coloring pages.

The major fundraisers for the project were from selling Lakemore Legend T-shirts, the Taste of Akron dinner hosted by resident Marty Davies, a shock hop hosted by the Lakemore Lions Club and a fund drive sent to hundreds of local businesses. Fundraising for next year’s event will begin in March with a chili cook off. Even organizer Gwen Stafford Erskine said that many contributed to the event, including the time spent of many volunteers working to make it the best possible day for families.

She said SUPER Learning Center students collected change in a change war between the boys and girls raising more than $600. SUPER’s Student Council came to the Municipal Building to help wrap the gifts sent ahead from Santa. Springfield High School’s basketball association, Haromano and Student Council helped out as well as many residents.

“They all pitched in to make it a big success," Erskine said.

Many others were instrumental in making the day possible: TK Tire, Triway Investment Properties, CT Consultants, Gionino’s, Hope United, Lakemore Lions, Lakemore United Methodist Church men’s group and Schulamite Circle, Breaking Barriers, Spring Lake Party Center, Springfield Lake Roller Rink, Lababidi, Inc. and “a host of individuals who supported us financially through donations, t-shirt and chocolate purchase and attending our fundraisers,” said Erskine.

Names of the families that need a little more Christmas are received from the schools. Letters are sent out asking parents to have the children fill out the needs and wishes they have for Santa. The letters are then dropped off in a special mail box at the post office.

Lakemore Mayor Rick Justice said that people are beginning to recognize Share A Christmas as a solid annual event.

“It continues to grow, and more people are getting involved,” he said.

It is the so called “bucket brigade” that shows the true spirit of the event. That is when many volunteers line up to pass the gifts in from Santa’s sleigh. They “elves for a day” line up from the sleigh all the way through the doors across onto the skating rink and to the other side where the gifts are placed for Santa and his helpers to give to each child on his list.

It literally takes a village to make it happen. Erskine stood and watched as the gifts were placed in their special area and said, “This is what Lakemore is all about. This is Lakemore.”