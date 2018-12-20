GREEN Green City Council will have to decide in January if the new proposed fire station should be funded using money from the NEXUS settlement fund.

The city received $7.5 million and agreed to drop its legal opposition of a gas pipeline going through the southern portion of Green in a settlement reached with NEXUS earlier this year. The funds were put into a separate account to be used for issues relating to the pipeline and the safety of residents.

Green has been discussing building a third fire station for several years as response times are longer than the city would like in certain areas. The new fire station is expected to be constructed in Ward 1, the northeast corner of the city.

Funding of the fire station is a part of the capital appropriations, which are expected to be voted on by City Council in January. Concerns have been raised by some residents and council members about spending $4.8 million of the settlement money to fund the new fire station.

Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt said the settlement fund is very dear to her and said she potentially would like to see the fire station be funded using money from both the General Fund and the settlement fund.

Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said that is something the city can look into. He said the capital budget was put together based on priorities of what the community needs.

Neugebauer said he believes funding the fire station is a good use of the settlement funds, but said the city could always borrow money to fund it as Green has an attractive interest rate.

Babbitt said she fully supports the fire station and said it is needed.

Babbitt and Neugebauer both said they would like to know from the community what the appropriate use of the funds should be. Babitt also said she wants to think about down the road what the needs for the funding would be.

Neugebauer said he has some ideas for the settlement money, but will present those in the future.

Council President Chris Humphrey said even if the fire station is fully funded from the settlement, there will still be close to $3 million left. He said it is important to keep in mind the job of City Council is to gather all the facts and listen to input form the community to make an informed decision.

“I understand people feel passionately about the funds,” Humphrey said.

Councilman Matthew Shaughnessy said he shares the same concerns as Babbitt and he is looking forward to the input from the public. He said he would like to see a committee formed on how to spend the money.

Resident Tammy Daly, a member of the Political Action Committee Citizens for Responsible Green Government, which fought against the pipeline's construction, said she wants those near the pipeline and in the blast zone to have input into how the money is spent. She encouraged council to reach out and gather input.

“They may say to spend all the money on the fire house,” Daly said.

She questioned if the city has other funding to fund the fire station.

Daly said people living near the pipeline are still scared and can be on the verge of tears.

“They live in fear every day,” Daly said.

She said the city should explore buying out some property near the pipeline and create buffers and access roads for those who may not have a way out of their street if something were to happen to the pipeline.

Daly said the overall feeling of those near the pipeline is that they haven’t been asked about how to use the money.

Resident Desmond Wertheimer said funding the fire station with the settlement fund is a "fabulous idea." He wants to see the community move away from fear and to use the money for all the residents of Green and not just a small group. Using the money for only a small portion of people he doesn’t believe is legal nor fair.

Humphrey encourages the community to reach out to their council person with their thoughts.