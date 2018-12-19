GREEN Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer will have at least one opponent in next year’s mayoral race.

The name should be familiar to many in the community as Green Local Schools Board of Education member Mark Herdlick has officially announced he is running for mayor.

“I have always wanted to help people,” Herdlick said. “It is time for me to make that next jump to help even more people.”

Herdlick, a graduate of the University of Akron, holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He worked for five years at Ohio Edison as a tax accountant and then started his own businesses in 1993.

He said he has been pondering the decision to run for about the last year and a half after being urged to do so by many people.

Herdlick, who has lived in Green for more than 30 years, is in his seventh year on the school board and has also severed three years on the Portage Lakes Career Center Board of Education. He has also served on the board of the Green Schools Foundation for the past three years and currently serves as the president.

Herdlick is also active in volunteering as he has been involved with Blessings in a Backpack and Akron Golf Charities. He is married to his wife, Michelle, and they have one daughter, Maria, who will graduate from Green High School in 2019.

One area Herdlick would like to focus on if elected mayor is collaboration. He said there is room to grow in the collaboration between the city, schools, businesses and organizations in the city.

As it stands right now Herdlick and Neugebauer would be on the ballot in November unless two more candidates enter the race, which would then prompt a primary election in May.