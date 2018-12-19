ST. CLAIRSVILLE — A 68-year old man is dead after his Belmont County home caught fire on Saturday morning (Dec. 8).



Joseph Graham was pronounced dead following the blaze.



The residence, a two-story log cabin on Stone House Road north of St. Clairsville, was fully involved when first responders arrived just after 3 a.m.



Firefighters from the Cumberland Trail, Barton and the New Athens Fire Departments responded to the scene.



An investigation by the State Fire Marshals’ Office into the cause of the blaze is on-going.