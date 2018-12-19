Two men drove off with a $29,000 Ford truck while it was parked at a Whipple Avenue rental business Dec. 9. The vehicle was recovered by Akron police later the same day.

Two Canton men, 24 and 28, face felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Dressler Road Dec. 8. Police said they were found in possession of multiple individual bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale, six cut straws, two glass pipes, two syringes and a container of marijuana. They were booked on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, along with misdemeanors counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 7, a physician on Wales Avenue told police someone attempted to forge and cash three business checks for a total of $6,700. Police were investigating.

A Woodlawn Avenue Northwest man, 45, was arrested at his home on Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with domestic violence. He was transported to the Stark County Jail and booked.

A package with contents worth over $1,800 was reported stolen Dec. 6 from outside an 18th Street Northwest home. On the same day, another package was reported taken from the porch of a Brighton Circle home.

A Canton woman, 34, of Bundoran Street Northwest, was booked into the Stark County Jail Dec. 6 on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. Police said she cut her boyfriend in the hand with a knife and struck him several times in the back with an aluminum baseball bat during an argument.

A manager at a Port Jackson Avenue business told police Dec. 6 that someone in a dark blue pickup truck turfed the back yard, causing about $2,000 in damages to the landscape.

A Canton woman, 21, was charged Dec. 6 with robbery, endangering children and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Two security officers at a mall department store told police they saw the woman concealing merchandise in a baby stroller. She had an infant and a young child with her. When they confronted the woman outside, the young child punched an officer in the face while the woman attempted to flee with the infant and merchandise. She was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail. Children’s Services was called and took custody of the children.

A New Philadelphia woman told police someone used her stolen debit card at a Fulton Drive ATM to withdraw $214 from her account. She believes the card was stolen while she was at a Hills and Dales Road bar in late November.

A Minerva woman, 52, was charged with theft Dec. 6 at a Portage Street home improvement store. Police said she pushed a shopping cart out of the store containing more than $400 worth of merchandise.

A Marshville man, 43, was charged Dec. 6 with obstructing official business. A patrol officer stopped the man on Fulton Drive after observing him stumbling in an apparent intoxicated state. The man was arrested and taken to jail after he continually refused to provide identifying information to the officer.

On Dec. 5, an employee at a Strip Avenue Northwest supermarket told police a woman entered the employee locker room and stole a pencil pouch containing a calculator and other items out of his backpack. Police were trying to identify the woman from security video as she was leaving the store.

A Canton man reported a handgun was stolen out of his unlocked sport utility vehicle while he was inside a Strip Avenue Northwest store Dec. 5.

On Dec. 4, a woman on Echodell Avenue Northwest reported someone used her debit card number to make unauthorized charges totaling $148.

A man, 21, and a woman, 20, both of Akron, were charged with theft Dec. 4 after they were accused of stealing $345 worth of merchandise from an Everhard Road store. The man was additionally charged with possession of criminal tools after he was found with a large black magnet, which police said he used to remove the security tags from items.

Someone passed a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for purchases at a Whipple Avenue beauty salon on Dec. 4.

A New Jersey man, 36, was arrested Dec. 4 on a charge of felony receiving stolen property. Police said they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle on Mega Street Northwest.

On Dec. 3, police were called to a Supreme Avenue Northwest business for a report of criminal damaging and theft. A supervisor reported someone drilled holes in the gas tanks of three work vans and stole gasoline.

Jewelry was reported stolen Dec. 3 from a Lochness Circle Northwest home after a rear glass door was kicked in to gain entry.

A Portage Street Northwest man, 34, was charged Dec. 2 with felony domestic violence. Police said he punched his girlfriend in the face, giving her black eye. He also was charged with possession of marijuana. The domestic violence charge was a felony due to a previous conviction.