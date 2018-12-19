GREEN The city kicked off the holiday season earlier this month with its annual "Christmas at Central Park" event. And while Mother Nature arrived in cold and wet fashion, the community still packed the park.

"I think it’s great that there is this kind of family activity for the Green area," said Meredith Nyeste as her son, Mathias and friend, Landon Makara checked out an ice sculpture of a reindeer.

Charlotta Wristen, attending the event with her husband, Brian, and kids James, 8, and Brooklyn, 3, agreed.

"I do like that they have lots of activities in Green for families," she said.

This year’s Christmas at Central Park event included Christmas carols from the 65-member Green Middle School 8th grade choir, Santa arriving on a fire truck and meeting the children, KinderCare and Girl Scout Troop 90109 helping with crafts and stuffing goodie bags for kids in attendance, cookies and hot chocolate provided by Menches, and a snow globe and ice carver in the festively decorated park.

"Obviously this is a great event for bringing everybody together and getting them into the holiday spirit," said Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer.