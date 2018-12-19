COVENTRY TWP. There is no doubt Val Sawhill loved his community and wanted to make it a better place to live.

Sawhill passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 73.

He was born in Sawyerwood on the northern shore of Springfield Lake and graduated from Springfield High School in 1963. He obtained two degrees from Kent State University and then would return to the high school to be a teacher and guidance counselor where he worked for 31 years.

Sawhill was elected Coventry Township trustee in 1987 and served for 18 years. During those years he helped form the image of township, which is still visible today. He designed the duck logo, a project his daughter Anna Bryant remembers well.

She said they looked at so many different fonts before selecting the right one.

Sawhill worked with former Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic to create the first Joint Economic Development Districts (JEDDs) in Summit County. He was also the driving force behind raising funds and helping create the Coventry Clock Tower and Coventry Senior Citizen Center.

In 1998, he was invited to Washington, D.C., to receive an American Hometown Leadership Award and a check for $5,000. That money went to begin construction of the clock tower.

Sawhill is survived by his wife Deb and his children Steve (Rosie), Anna Bryant (Justin), Nikki (Rick Denlinger), and Roxanne (Josh Burdick).

Bryant, who is the township administrator, said her dad inspired her to be doing what she does today. She said she started volunteering in the parks when she was 10.

“Any project he had going the whole family got involved in,” Bryant said.

Coventry Trustees reflected on Sawhill during their December meeting. A moment of silence was held at the beginning of the meeting in his honor.

Trustee Richard Kutuchief said Sawhill was instrumental in creating the center of town with the clock tower and getting sidewalks along Portage Lakes Drive. He said that Sawhill left an influence and touched the lives of many people.

Trustee Edward Diebold said Sawhill did a lot for the community.

“He paved the way for what we are trying to finish today,” Diebold said.