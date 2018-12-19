JACKSON TWP. Lately, there seems to always be something under construction in the Belden Village and The Strip areas. The most recent activity has been on the corner of Frank Road and Portage Street.

Patrons shopping or eating in or around the plaza on the corner of Frank and Portage may have noticed something happening to the retail store that used to house Gander Mountain.

The plaza is owned by DeVille Development and has only three tenants remaining. Salon Lofts will remain where it is located at the far end of the plaza, behind the Zoup! Eatery. The Harrison Paint Store will soon move to Whipple Avenue. And, the Pet Supplies Plus store will move into part of the previous Gander Mountain store which is under construction in preparation for that move.

DeVille Director of Operations Robert Brown said the remainder of the plaza will be torn down to make room for a new building.

“We will be tearing down all of the plaza from where Gander Mountain used to be to where Salon Lofts will remain, it’s about 25,000 square feet we’ll be tearing down to make room for a new building,” Brown said. “After Pets Supplies Plus has been moved to its new location in part of the old Gander Mountain store, and the plaza has been torn down, we’ll be adding 59,000 square feet to what’s left of the plaza to make a new 90,000 square foot At Home retail store.”

Brown said with the Pet Supplies Plus store, the Salon Lofts and the At Home retail store, the total size of the plaza will be 102,000 square foot.

“The At Home company is located in Dallas. They have 200 stores across the U.S. The retail store will sell home furnishings and some furniture,” Brown said.

According to www.athome.com, this will be the ninth store in Ohio. Others are located in Niles, Elyria, Springdale, Columbus, Hilliard, Toledo, Columbus-North and Beavercreek. The store sells modern metro, urban living, gracious living and Boho chic among other styles of furnishings.

The company did not respond to a request for information about the Jackson Township location.

DeVille Development’s last addition to the Belden Village area was the Duluth Trading Company retail location on Whipple Avenue. Colonial Lanes, one of the oldest buildings in that area, was demolished to make room for the retail giant.

“The At Home store is another huge store. It’s exciting to have them come to the area. Like Duluth, they see the value of opening a store in the area. They can open one store that will cover a big market area versus opening multiple stores. It’s good for the area because they will bring jobs and tax revenue to the area,” Brown said.

Projected completion date for the new building is June 2019.

For complete details about At Home, visit the company’s website at https://www.athome.com.