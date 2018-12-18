JACKSON TWP. This year’s Adopt-a-Family drive at Jackson High School helped 83 families and 187 children. While the program has been happening for many years, a shopping trip to Kohls was added two years ago by Elliot Georgiadis.

Georgiadis is the advanced placement (AP) psychology teacher and student council advisor at Jackson High School. She said the Jackson High School student council works with other clubs and organizations, district staff and Jackson community members to provide clothing, toys, shoes and food for families in need in the district.

“The Kohls shopping trip was added to the campaign in 2016,” Georgiadis said. “Staff, students and community members are invited to join us at the store to help select and purchase outfits for the kids.”

The long list of items each family receives includes:

One New Outfit per child

One New Pair of Shoes per child

One Toy per child

Ham (Donated by Sugardale)

Box of baked goods (Donated by Nickles Bakery)

Food Packages such as peanut butter & jelly, pasta & sauce, pancake & syrup, soup (Donated by JHS FACES & Interact Club)

Cookie & Cocoa Mixes (Donated by NHS)

Cleaning Supplies such as paper towels, disinfectants, wipes (Donated by Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica - aka Spanish Honor Society)

Laundry Detergent (Donated by Jackson Community Members)

Dish & Hand Soap (Donated by JHS Science Department)

Toiletries such as toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, tissues (Shampoo & Conditioner donated by JHS Math Club)

Other miscellaneous items (depending upon need/supply)

Gift Cards (food / clothing / music / toys)

New Bedding

Pots and Pans

Bath Towels

“This is a wonderful program that is a true testament to the incredible people that are part of the Jackson Community," Georgiadis said. "It’s always so amazing to see the way students, teachers, staff and parents come together and are so giving of their time and resources to support our families in need.”

Families came to pick up their items the week of Dec. 10. Staff members work with the families to come in and get their gifts and food items.

“The families are always so appreciative of the support we’re able to provide them at this time of the year,” Georgiadis said.

Additional donations (both items and monetary) came from many other individuals, clubs, and businesses including:

JHS staff members

Lake Cable staff members

Jackson community members

JHS Student Council

Key Club

Freshmen mentors

Annual Community Pancake Breakfast