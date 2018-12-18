FREEDOM — Restoration of the old Freedom Schoolhouse continues to progress as volunteers were there recently to hang drywall purchased through a grant from the Home Depot Foundation.



Dan Grafton, a member of the Freedom Township Historical Society, had gone to Home Depot in Streetsboro for help with the restoration project at the one-room schoolhouse located at 7276 Route 303. Grafton said he talked to Amanda Greathouse, the store manager.



"I was up there one day and I asked to see the manager," Grafton said. "I had heard they might contribute a grant toward the Historical Society. Amanda came down from upstairs and proceeded from that point on. Amanda’s been great."



Greathouse said when she heard what the Historical Society was doing, she told him the Home Depot Foundation regularly helps veterans with building and renovation projects. Several members of the Freedom Historical Society are veterans of the military.



The local historians invited Greathouse into the 1850s schoolhouse and they talked about what was already done and what was needed. It was decided to apply for a grant to install drywall inside the structure, covering all four walls. Approving their application, Home Depot Foundation donated $1,000 to purchase the drywall and other necessary materials that go along with it.



In addition, the Home Depot Foundation sent a team of their volunteer workers to install the drywall. Along with Greathouse, there were two additional workers from the Streetsboro store as well as one from the Bainbridge store and two from a Cleveland Heights location.



The total savings to the Historical Society was about $6,000, Society president Claudia Garrett said.



"Amanda Greathouse is our team captain and leader of the volunteers," said Garrett. "She has been so kind to us and wonderful to work with, helping us every step of the way, even meeting with our volunteers who were getting the schoolhouse ready for Home Depot to come."



Garret, Judy Thornton and other women in the Historical Society made sure when Home Depot volunteers arrived on Thursday morning, they had coffee and doughnuts in the morning and, at noon, pizza from Cal’s Restaurant in Garrettsville.



The Home Depot Foundation, which has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, has been wonderful to work with, Garrett said, adding Historical Society members (all senior citizens) did an "amazing job" getting the building ready before the Home Depot crew of volunteers arrived.



"I can't say enough about their hard work and dedication to the schoolhouse project," Garrett said about her fellow historians. "Hundreds of hours of volunteer labor they have given, given of their own resources, plus their blood, sweat and tears."



John Zizka, a member of the Freedom Township Board of Trustees who was helping, has been involved in saving the Old Freedom School from the beginning. "The renovation’s going great considering we just got the title to the property on Jan. 16," Zizka said. "We’ve done a lot in 11 months’ time."



Garrett said no matter how difficult the job may be, the Freedom historians find a way to do it. "They have a can-do spirit; nothing stops them," she said.



"I feel they are cut from the same cloth of our founding fathers and the settlers of our country, that made this nation great," she added. "I'm so very proud of them."



The old-schoolhouse, which was built in 1857, has sat empty for at least 20 years after someone tried unsuccessfully to turn it into apartments. It closed as a school in the early 1900s and was used as a church after that. In January, the Freedom Township Board of Trustees took ownership of the property and in April the Freedom Township Historical Society signed a 99-year lease agreement with trustees for $1 per year.



The historical society will use the structure for its museum and to hold meetings and host community events. The project is expected to take two or three years.