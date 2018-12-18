COVENTRY TWP. Short-term rentals have been a popular topic in Coventry Township and many other communities in 2018 and the topic is likely to remain popular in 2019.

During the Dec. 13 board meeting, township trustees discussed short-term rentals and how they want to address them in the coming months to have a policy in place by the spring.

Resident Lisa Fouser, however, isn’t satisfied and she wants the short-term rentals shut down until the trustees can come up with a better plan on how to regulate them. She first raised her concerns to the trustees in June.

Coventry Zoning Inspector Bill Meyerhoff said the topic of Airbnb homes was discussed at the last zoning meeting. Meyerhoff said he has been reaching out to other communities and working with legal council to draft a policy that would be in compliance with the state.

Trustee Tom Seese said trustees are going to put together written language and he would like to see a public meeting be held where those on either side of the issue could attend. Seese said trustees hear complaints about some short-term rentals, but there are others in the township that have been complaint-free.

“I’m committed to do something about it,” Seese said.

Fouser questioned the trustees why she was never instructed to address the Zoning Board with her concerns.

Trustee Edward Diebold said trustees are going to be working on it during the winter months. He is also in favor of public meetings regarding the issue to get input from both sides.

Diebold said 40 percent of Coventry consists of rental homes.

Trustee Richard Kutuchief said the issue of short-term rentals is not just a yes or no issue.

Fouser said she has been reaching out to many different city’s zoning departments and said many areas have banned short-term rentals, inclucing Akron, Seven Hills and Fairlawn.

She said some municipalities have rental registrations and fees associated with it. Areas like Sandusky have limited short-term rentals to certain areas, she said.

Fouser said one of the short-term rentals on her street has yet to register with the county.

In other business Dec. 13 the trustees:

- Presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Sue Johns for all she does for the township. Kutuchief said Coventry is very fortunate to have someone like her.

- Approved for Kutuchief and Diebold to be appointed as representatives to the Volunteer Firefighters Department Fund for 2019.

- Approved for the speed limit of all township roads be 25 mph unless otherwise posted. Trustees have received some complaints regarding speeding on township roads. Fouser asked if the speed limit could be lower yet on narrow roads, but the Ohio Revised Code states the lowest the speed limit can go is 25 mph. Seese said a change to go lower than 25 would have to come from Columbus.

- Approved to create a fund called Parks and Recreation Levy for all the money collected from the recently passed park’s levy to be placed in.

- Heard from Meyerhoff about improvements being made to a home at 586 Apple Drive. He said progress continues to be made as new windows were installed and some landscape work has been done.

- Herd from Diebold who thanked the road department for decorating the clock tower. He said he hopes next year the township can get back to having a full Christmas event. He also said he has several calls about explosions, he said he will be talking to the sheriff about it.

- Heard from resident Randy Cox about a pond he has next to his home on Long Lake Boulevard. He said he has lived in his home for 46 years and there are tires and dead trees in the water. Cox said he was instructed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) not to clean up the pond and that is was declared an abandoned waterway. He said it is an eyesore and he and his neighbors are tired of looking at it. Kutuchief said he will talk to ODNR and see what can be done.

The next Coventry Township Trustees Meeting is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Town Hall.