JACKSON TWP. Paul and David YMCA Senior Programmer Sue McFarland said the Senior Fun Club finds something fun and interesting to do every second Wednesday of the month. This month on Dec. 12, the group had lunch at the Bear’s Den at Jackson High School.

And, they had a special speaker

Stark County Commission Janet Weir Creighton gave a lively talk about her experiences attending the annual Christmas party at the White House. She’s been to the party three times starting in 2002.

“We also do something different on the second Wednesday of each month,” McFarland said. “We started the year in January with Janet as our speaker and we’re ending the year with her talk today.”

Creighton brought along many pieces of her memorabilia she has collected over the years including a hand painted ornament she received from President George W. Bush after he left office. She also brought framed photos of her and members of her family with the First Family over the years.

“It is the responsibility of the First Lady every year to organize every part of the annual Christmas party and she starts planning at Easter,” Creighton said. “The First Lady determines the theme every year. Then she starts meeting with the florists, chefs and then starts recruiting and vetting volunteers to help decorate.”

She said the decorating starts the day after Thanksgiving to “transform the White House into a winter wonderland.”

Creighton showed a slide show of photos and many other items she brought with her. When she attended the party after she lost her second run for mayor of Canton, she told President Bush that she felt she let him down and he responded to not worry about it.

A week later, she received a call to come to work for the president. She worked as the deputy assistant and director of intergovernmental affairs in 2008.

For more information about the Senior Fun Club, visit http://www.ymcastark.org/paul-carol-david-ymca. McFarland said they have member and non-member rates for persons interested in attending the monthly events.