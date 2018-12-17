LOUDONVILLE — Dennis and Deanna Morgan have played integral roles in the success of community theater productions in Loudonville ever since they moved to the area in 2000.



In fact, they've been involved in theater since both were high school students at East Knox High School in the 1980s.



In virtually every production of the Mohican Community Theatre and its predecessor, the Loudonville Players, Dennis Morgan has held a major role, often a comedy role, such as the evil Rooster in the very successful production of "Annie" that was completed earlier this month. However, he also played an extremely serious role, as Jesus in "Jesus Christ Superstar" done by the Loudonville Players back in 2005.



Meanwhile, Deanna, who has filled some acting roles in the past, earned the title "Costume Diva" in the "Annie" program as she has ascended, over the years, to the role of the primary costume designer and builder for the Mohican Community Theatre.



"Don't undersell her," Dennis proclaimed. "She is amazingly talented, and can make a costume, any costume, without a pattern."



Deanna's costume prowess began back in her East Knox days when, while playing the devil, Lucifer, who was haunting an all-girls Catholic school in the play. "First I made my own Lucifer costume, and then ended up making the costumes for all the other players in the play," she remembered.



Her costume making came to a halt for a decade after graduating from East Knox in 1986, but since coming to Loudonville she has been making them regularly, "to the point where it has become a passion for me."



During the renovations of the theater, a costume room was discovered under the upper balcony level, 6 feet deep and about 30 feet long, where she now stores some of her costumes, though many also remain in the Morgan's attic.



Most challenging costume gig for Deanna was doing the costumes for the Junior Community Players production of "The Little Mermaid" not long ago.



Her older daughter, Rachel, who works full time as a nurse, helped her make costumes for the entire cast. "I have always sewn, to the point of making most of my clothes growing up. It was fun to sew with my daughter on that one."



The Morgans attended Ashland University after completing school at East Knox, and moved into the Mohican area, not far from their current Lake Township home, before they graduated, he with a degree in business, she in toxicology.



After graduating from AU, they moved to North Carolina for five years, returning to the area in 2000 when Dennis started his own company, Axle Machine Services, which remanufactures steering axles for medium duty trucks, a business he learned from his father.



"Actually my dad taught me the engineering side of the business through the trucking company he ran, while my specialty is the business side," he said. "At first I did a lot of travel with my work, but not so much any more."



In addition to Axle, Morgan also runs 1200 Feet Limited, manufacturer of Krin USA products, designing and building oil handling systems for the electric utility industry. Along with the Morgans, the two firms employ five people.



Deanna hasn't worked in the toxicology field in many years. "From the time Dennis started Axle Machine I have served as the company dispatcher," she said.



The Morgans have three grown children, all graduates of Loudonville High School. The eldest, Rachel Arnold, is a registered nurse at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland, and is also enrolled in the clinical nurse leader graduate program at Ohio State. She and her husband have given the Morgans their only grandchild, Jackson, 9 nine months old.



Son Dan, a graduate of the Berklee School of Music in Boston, now works in Nashville, Tenn., in a valet parking garage at one of the most exclusive restaurants in the city. His mother said Dan plans to return to school at some point and further pursue music.



The younger daughter, Lizzy has a Bachelor of Science in pre-medicine from the University of West Virginia, and currently is serving in the U.S. Navy, now based in Norfolk aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, with the hopes of earning a Physicians Assistant license while in the Navy.



Her husband recently was discharged after five years of service with the U.S. Marines.



In addition to being a regular in Mohican Community Theatre plays, Dennis Morgan has taken on a special role in the Music and Laughter Group at the theater.



"There is a lot of history in this building," he said, "among it signatures of folks who acted in plays in it many years ago on the walls. With the help of Rachel Mathie at the Loudonville Public Library, we have gotten historical background of some of the people whose signatures we have found, and I tell of them in a program called 'If These Walls Could Talk' during the comedy programs. It is really interesting."



The Morgans also are involved in school sports programs. Dennis is assistant Redbird girls soccer coach, and Deaunna the head statistician.



Dennis also does announcing at home Redbird football game, something he has done for at least a decade, and does play by play or color for WZLP Radio, 95.7 broadcasts of Redbird basketball games.