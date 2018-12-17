CANTON This year, St. Michael Catholic School sixth graders took on a special mission of giving that included an entrepreneurial project that helped benefit a regional charity, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Catholic Federal Credit Union gave the school a $500 gift to start up eight small bakery style businesses so the 41 students participating in the project could have a resource to generate a profit.

Tina Miller, a sixth-grade teacher at St. Michael School, said the profits from those eight businesses would be, “given to a charity of our choice.”

“The students were given $40 for each team or business to spend however they wanted to spend it on their business,” Miller said. “Some of the groups spent it on decorating their tables, on food, costumes or however they wanted to spend it.”

The charity to donate the profits to was also determined by the students.

The students wrote persuasive essays to convince their classmates of the worthiest organization. After much deliberation, the students decided their earnings will be shared with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Eastern Ohio.

The St. Michael sixth graders were busy throughout the evening. Not only did the groups excitedly sell their homemade baked goods, they also created a project that included a dinner theater production of “In Bethlehem Inn.” Plus, the students served the meal to a packed house in the gym as St. Michael and in between serving, they were performing in the “In Bethlehem Inn” production.

The production was about an inn keeper serving dinner to his many guests when they are interrupted by a couple of travelers (Joseph and Mary) looking for a place to stay. The audience participated in the play as the many guests at the inn. The students would serve until the next act when they would be part of the play. Then continuing serving after each act.

After the busy evening, each "dessert stand business" filed an income statement showing the revenue generated from their sales less their total expenses to show their net profit. Students had two goals for the event: they wanted to sell 100 tickets (at $6 apiece) and raise $1,500 to be given to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The students did make the goal and raised between $3,000 and $3,500 to donate to Make-A-Wish.

Miller said the project not only taught students leadership, innovativeness and creativity, it also taught students the basic fundamentals of running a business. It was also about learning how to give back to the community. Miller said the donations to Make-A-Wish will stay local.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants a wish approximately every 34 minutes. Miller said St. Michael School is proud to aid in their mission of, “Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

St. Michael School offers pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and is a part of the Stark County Catholic Elementary School system. The school has various educational opportunities and partnerships, access to various arts and athletic programs and is an Ohio EdChoice provider. For more information about this project, please contact Miller at St. Michael School (330) 492-2657 or email at tmiller@youngstowndiocese.org.