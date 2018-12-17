JACKSON TWP. During its regular meeting on Dec. 11, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved sending a renewal police levy to the auditor for valuation. The current five-year levy is for 5.75 mills.

Trustee Jamie Walters said this is a renewal and won’t add any new taxes. Fiscal Officer and Economic Development Director Randy Gonzalez said that Police Chief Mark Brink is committing to running the Police Department on the same amount of money for the next five years that he has had the past five years.

Other Actions:

- Swore in part-time patrol officer Jeffrey A. Aynes, effective Dec. 11, at $20 an hour.

- Approved a development agreement to bring the site of the new Jackson Township Branch Library to a rough grade and run utilities to the site. The cost will be paid through a grant received for the project from the state of Ohio.

- Approved a transportation agreement with the city of Massillon to transport prisoners to jail at $125 per prisoner.

- Approved architectural and engineering services with SoL/Harris Day for $12,000.

- Authorized sending a speed study for Arlington Avenue Northwest to the Ohio Department of Transportation for approval. The Stark County Engineer is recommending the speed limit be reduced from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour on Arlington Avenue from Mudbrook Street to a half a mile south of Strausser Street.

- Authorized the dismissal of part-time firefighter/paramedic William J. McBride because he didn’t meet the requirements for working and training hours.

- Paid bills in the amount of $1.4 million.

- Approved a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) tax distribution of $40,653 each to the police and fire departments.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Dec. 20 at Township Hall.