At the second meeting of 100 Women Who Care Portage County, Raven Packs was chosen as the group’s designated agency. Raven Packs, a nonprofit group formed by Andrea Morgan and Aleah Dunaye, counselors at Willyard Elementary School in Ravenna, aims to provide food for students in the Ravenna School District over the weekend.



To date, 100 Women has given away $6,600 to two nonprofit agencies. The first recipient (in July) was Open End Adoptions, ($2,900) and the second (in October) was Raven Packs ($3,600).



The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8 at The Overlook in Twin Lakes. The meeting open to interested area women. Those planning to have dinner should arrived early.



For more information about 100 Women Who Care Portage County, contact Anne Marie Noble at 330-990-4949 or amnoble@portagehaven.org or visit the website at www.100womenportage.org/.