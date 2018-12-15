I went to a local history museum’s annual holiday display several weeks ago on a very un-Christmas-like kind of day weather-wise – clear, bright, sunny and a bit warmer than it should have been – and stopped dead in my tracks.

There, in the 1960s section – a look back at what Christmas was like way back in that decade long ago – and saw a tree that looked quite familiar.

This same thing has happened probably five or six times over the years, and on every occasion, my reaction never wavered. That is, time stood still and I just stared for an amount of time that I don’t really recall – that I couldn’t measure, and didn’t care about measuring.

For quantifying the time spent there wasn’t important. I guess that’s what happens when you’re in the wheelhouse of your memories. You can stay as long as you like, with no repercussions.

Anyway, it was as if I was back in the living room of that ranch home built in suburbia in the middle of the 1950s, as the second house on the street. I was five months short of being born when my parents moved into their new house, but I know the Christmas trees in those first years were the same as the ones I have from my earliest memories. Why? Because they told me so.

They were using the same decorations – the same ornaments, the same strings of lights, wired in series in that when one went out, they all went out in frustrating fashion, and the same star to go on the top. Speaking of frustrating, that’s the emotion I had when my parents, unlike some of the younger parents of my friends, didn’t buy new ornaments from year to year. Why would they? As they viewed it, the ones they already had were fine.

I thought they weren’t cool, that they – Mom and Dad – were old and stodgy for doing that, although I didn’t know what “stodgy” meant.

The only decoration they added was the pair of tiny red-and-white-striped socks I wore on my first Christmas when I was just five weeks old. I couldn’t see the value of – even the reason for – such a thing. There was another word – “sentimental” – whose meaning I did not know.

You see, in trying to be so smart, so cool, so in vogue, I failed to recognize the Christmas tradition my parents held closest to their hearts, and it was that of keeping the things that meant the most to them. That these things were older – a little worn instead of being all shiny and new – was their intrinsic value. “Intrinsic” was another unknown word to me.

But now, long since after I’ve lost my parents and those decorations to time, when I look at those types of things on trees made up in these museums, I realize just how wise my parents really were.

The cool factor of a Christmas tree’s decorations isn’t in their spit and shine, necessarily, but in the magical gleam they give off and you feel where it touches you most, in your soul.

Again, viewing them now, those decorations look antiquated – nothing like what are used today. Similarly, I see the same thing when I look in the mirror. Well, imagine that?!

Well, then, perhaps worn is chic. Old is the new, new, as it were.

I can certainly live with that.

I hope those old-time decorations don’t go out of vogue, because if it happens again, it will likely be for good. And I don’t want that.

So I’ll just keep staring at the window-into-the-past trees, and enjoying every moment of these down-memory-lane episodes.

By the way, there was no admission fee for this last museum I visited. That’s even better than the 1960s-themed prices they might have charged.

It’s good that at least one thing hasn’t changed in the last half-century, and it’s that the best things in life are still free.