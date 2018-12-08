The Rev. Janet Jacobs, director of Gambling Recovery Ministries in Indiana, will be the guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Charlestown United Methodist Church.



GRM is the only wide-scale outreach to problem gamblers and their loved ones in the country within the United Methodist Church. GRM’s outreach ranges from individual supportive and referral consultation to community information events, classroom teaching, pulpit presentations and providing continuing education for mental and public health professionals, social workers and clergy.



GRM bridges the gaps between the faith-based community, treatment progress and support groups. The event is open to the public.