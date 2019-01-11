Sanctity of Life worship planned



SMITHVILLE — A Sanctity of Life worship service will be held Sunday, Jan. 13, from 3-4 p.m. at Smithville Brethren Church, 193 E. Main St., sponsored by Wayne-Holmes Right to Life.



Attend to support those who are going to participate in the 46th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18. Theme for this year’s march is: Pro-Life is Pro-Science.



GriefShare program at Shreve UMC



SHREVE — Shreve United Methodist Church will host a 13-week GriefShare program beginning Jan. 17 and continuing each Thursday until April 11. from 7-8:30 p.m. A nondenominational program, GriefShare focuses on topics dealing with the death of a loved one using Christ-centered, biblical teaching.



During each session, participants will watch a DVD featuring nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people experiencing grief, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD.



The seminar offers encouragement, comfort and help to those grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend. It is an opportunity to be around people who understand what each is feeling and recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief. Sessions offer valuable information about facing a new normal in life and renewing hope for the future.



Each weekly session is self-contained, so participants can attend at any point in the 13- week cycle and can pick up the next week if they need to miss. Fee is $20 to cover the cost of a book. Scholarships are available.



To register or for questions, contact Holly Grant at 330-567-2295 or shrevegriefshare@gmail.com. The church is at 430 N. Main St.



Diapers can be purchased at church



SMITHVILLE — Paradise Church of the Brethren recognizes the struggles of many young families with babies and noted that diapers are very expensive if you can’t buy a few diapers at time. The church is purchasing diapers at bulk prices and will resell them in smaller quantities at-cost to young families. Diapers may be purchased at the church Mondays from 5-7 p.m.



Paradise Church of the Brethren is at 3000 N. Apple Creek Road (about 2 miles north of U.S. Route 30).



Visit the Holy Land March 15-27



WOOSTER — Join Pastor Bob Fetterhoff March 15-27, 2019 and visit Israel and Petra, Jordan. Spend five nights in Jerusalem — visit the Western Wall, Bethlehem, the Sea of Galilee, the Dead Sea, Masada and much more. First-class hotels, airfare from Cleveland, two daily meals, taxes and tips are included in the cost of $6,729 per person. For information, 330-465-7670 or RDFetterhoff@woostergrace.org.



Free Bibles available



WOOSTER — Need a Bible? We can deliver/mail you one without cost or obligation. KJV Bible, New Testament, Large Print, Children’s Story Bible are available. Contact ?330-262-2287, 330-212-1704, 330-317-5347? or ?needfreebibles@gmail.com?.