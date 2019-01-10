WOOSTER — Mr. and Mrs. Ron (Lynn) West of Wooster announce the engagement of their son, Jeffrey West, to Grace Woo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony (Fay) Woo of Montrose, California.



Grace, a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles with a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering, works in water conservation at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.



Jeffrey, a graduate of Wooster High School (2008), Ohio Northern University and the University of Southern California with a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering, is working in cancer research at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.



A February wedding in Los Angeles is planned.