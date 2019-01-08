Frances Hoff, affectionately called "Aunt Pam," of Loudonville will celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 11.



Born in Washington Township, Loudonville to Scott and Golda Whittemire Baum, she was married to Richard Hoff on Dec. 7, 1939 and helped for many years with his farming. Mr. Hoff died in 1995.



A member of Perrysville United Methodist Church, Mrs. Hoff is an avid reader and has always had a very "green thumb" as witnessed by her African violets.



Birthday wishes may be sent to her in care of Colonial Manor Health Care Center, 747 S. Mount Vernon Ave., Loudonville, OH 44842.