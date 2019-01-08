Emily French, Mapleton High School, and Lyndsey Karcher, Ashland High School, were named Career Center Students of the Month for December.



French, in the Career Center’s Culinary Careers Management program, was named the Junior Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Lisa French and resides in Polk.



Karcher, in the Career Center’s Animal Veterinary Science program, was named the Senior Student of the Month. She is the daughter of John Karcher and Cindy Duke and resides in Ashland.



Both students will be recognized at the regular meeting of the Career Center’s Board of Education on Jan. 15. Each will be presented with a certificate in recognition of this honor.