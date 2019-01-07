Marshallville Lions Club



Thirteen members of the Marshallville Lions Club met Jan. 3 at the American Legion meeting room.



It was noted that a contribution was made to the Jodi Shilling Memorial Fund and members voted to make a donation to the American Legion in memory of Calvin Lower.



A report of the progress of the Rails to Trails Project from Orrville to Marshallville was provided. Paving continues and provisions will be made for a parking lot. In the near future, members from Rails to Trails will be invited to a Lions meeting for planning purposes.



In December 2018, the Poinsettia Project was completed. Members noted they have been receiving appreciation and thank-you messages.



Betty Major received the Diamond Centennial Award for her efforts in the club.



Members will be participating in a paper drive for the Salvation Army in Orrville. Bars of soap also will be collected. This will take place for at least two months.



Toothbrushes will be delivered to all elementary students at the Smithville Elementary School in February to celebrate National Dental Health Month.



The next meetings will take place Jan. 17, Feb. 7 and 21.



Dalton Garden Club



Dalton Garden Club members enjoyed the busyness of November and December. The fall Regional 14 meeting and program is held annually on the second Wednesday of November. Under the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, the state is divided into 16 regions; Region 14 encompasses six counties: Cuyahoga, Summit, Medina, Summit, Wayne and Holmes. This fall, the Tuslaw Garden Club of Stark County hosted the gathering at the Church of the Cross in North Lawrence. The Dalton club assisted.



Such an endeavor requires planning, preparation and a continental breakfast and lunch. There is an adjudicated flower show much like one sees at the Wayne County Fair. Several Dalton members earned ribbons and Davida Hamsher received the green thumb award and a large green rosette ribbon for entering a jade tree, which can last for years with proper care.



Proceeds from the raffle basket at the Holiday Festival were shared with the festival committee which also contributes baskets; the club was able to purchase three carseats to be donated to the Gabriel Project, a service to young mothers. Members also gifted disposable diapers.



The club met at the Dragonfly Tea Room in Canal Fulton for the annual Christmas luncheon. A program followed at the home of Hamsher with the theme of poinsettias, named for Joel Poinsett who brought the plants to the U.S. in 1828 from Mexico. Information was shared regarding plant care and how to encourage the plant to bloom the next year. Contrary to common thought, they are not poisonous to pets, although they can cause some stomach irritation. Watch out, though, mistletoe and amaryllis are toxic. A poinsettia tree decoration craft was made available.



Orrville Exchange Club



Dan Franks, community development manager of Christian Children’s Home of Ohio, spoke on the growing ministry of the home, which is celebrating its 50th year in operation when Exchange Club met Jan. 3.



Franks, a native of Smithville, graduated from Smithville High School and continued his education by receiving a degree in telemarketing and broadcasting from Kent State University. For 25 years he was with Christian radio stations in Kansas, Kentucky and several locations in Ohio.



CCHO has provided a safe environment where abused and neglected children find healing, discover hope and experience unconditional love. The residential program features a variety of therapeutic approaches such as equine-assisted, art, group, individual, play and certified trauma therapies, designed to meet the mental, emotional, physical, recreational and spiritual needs of each child at the Wooster campus.



There are four cottages on campus with six to nine kids in a cottage. Residents usually stay for nine months. There is one staff member per three children, which is a closer ratio than the one staff per 10 residents required by state law, according to Franks.



In business, Lisa Reusser told members there are still tickets to be sold for the third annual bingo fundraiser to be Saturday, Jan. 26 at the VFW in Orrville.



Blessings were received from Scott Gold for: His son, David, visiting from New Jersey and proposing to his girlfriend; to his wife and daughter for the beautiful candles and lights in their backyard and to their daughter, Jennie, who was accepted to teach English in South Korea. Another blessing was given by Dean Sullivan, co-president, who said his grandson and fiancee are teaching English in Seoul.